Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 16: Release date, announced rewards, and more

Pokemon Unite's newest battle pass will be available soon, according to an announcement by The Pokemon Company. In addition to other events arriving in May and June, the company divulged a few details surrounding the next battle pass and what trainers can expect to collect from it as they accrue tiers through completing battles and in-game challenges.

Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 16 will go live on June 11, 2023, at 5:00 pm PDT and will be available until July 20, 2023, at 4:59 pm PDT. It appears to be themed around knights and aristocracy.

So, what can Pokemon Unite fans expect to receive in this battle pass, and what else did The Pokemon Company announce in the press release?

Pokemon Unite's 16th battle pass and other announcements surrounding the game

According to The Pokemon Company's press release, Pokemon Unite's Battle Pass 16 will allow players to collect some swanky new holowear for Mr. Mime and Scizor. They will also be able to snag some knight-themed outfits for their trainer avatars.

Specifically, the premium track for the battle pass will provide players with Aristocratic Mr. Mime, Knight Style Scizor, and Knight Style outfits. However, the rest of the rewards have not yet been confirmed by TPC International at this time.

The information surrounding Unite's latest battle pass was confirmed on the official Pokemon blog (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to the confirmed launch date of Pokemon Unite's newest battle pass and some of its rewards, players were also given insight into the slate of content releases and events for May and June this year.

This includes the Eevee Festival event, the debut of Eevee-lutions Umbreon and Leafeon, and more than a few pieces of holowear. The confirmed release of a Unite License for the starter Pokemon Inteleon was also provided, complete with images of upcoming content and events.

According to the press release, Umbreon will make its way to Pokemon Unite on May 25, and Lefeon's Unite License will follow on June 8. Inteleon's debut hasn't been confirmed as of yet. However, the creature will likely make its way to the Public Test Beta servers in the coming weeks to allow players to playtest it before it makes its way to Aeos Island in earnest.

As part of the Eevee Festival, TPC International also confirmed the arrival of an Eevee Appeal-o-Rama, set to take place from May 25 at 12:00 am PDT to June 22 at 4:59 pm PDT.

The Appeal-o-Rama will introduce a new Quick Play game mode that will see players teaming up using only Eevee-lutions in battle. Wild Eevee will be seen throughout the map in lieu of standard wild Pokemon, and Gigantamax Eevee will also allegedly make an appearance, likely as the map boss akin to Rayquaza and Zapdos.

Pokemon Unite trainers who complete matches of Eevee Appeal-o-Rama can collect Unite License puzzle pieces. When 10 of these are collected, players can get Unite licenses for Espeon, Sylveon, and Glaceon for free.

Additionally, the Eevee-lutions will receive a rollout of new holowear during the following dates:

Checkered Style Glaceon - May 11, 2023

- May 11, 2023 Checkered Style Espeon - May 18, 2023

- May 18, 2023 Checkered Style Sylveon - May 25, 2023

- May 25, 2023 Checkered Style Umbreon - May 25, 2023

- May 25, 2023 Checkered Style Leafeon - June 8, 2023

The Pokemon Company didn't stop with these announcements either. Pika Party's return was announced to run from June 22 at 5:00 pm PDT until July 20 at 4:59 pm PDT.

The Pokemon Unite Week event was also confirmed for June 3 and June 4, giving trainers plenty to look forward to in the MOBA title's upcoming months.

