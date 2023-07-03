Pokemon Unite license tier list for July 2023

Pokemon Unite is a 5v5 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game where you can play as one of 54 available (and two upcoming) Pokemon in a 10-minute game to score points on the opponent's side. In every match, scoring the most points is the absolute result, but players clash multiple times against each other throughout the game.

This is when the team's composition in the game plays a crucial role. The game has five categories; most victorious teams have a well-balanced selection.

Pokemon Unite tier list for July 2023

Attackers

Cinderace and Greninja from the attacker category in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Attackers in Pokemon Unite are long-range creatures specializing in dealing with damage while keeping themselves safe. They are not very tanky, but their critical damage and comprehensive set of moves give them the upper hand in having decisive impacts in battles.

Having low defenses, Pokemon in this category should maintain a safe distance to survive and have a prolonged impact in fights. Player positioning and knowing when to retreat to a safe position are vital to playing this role.

S tier - Mew

Mew A tier - Chandelure, Alolan Ninetales

Chandelure, Alolan Ninetales B tier - Cramorant, Delphox, Espeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Venusaur

Cramorant, Delphox, Espeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Venusaur C tier - Cinderace, Decidueye, Dragapult, Gardevoir

Cinderace, Decidueye, Dragapult, Gardevoir D tier - Greninja, Pikachu, Duraludon

Suggested lanes for attackers: Top and bottom lanes

Speedsters

Talonflame, Gengar, and Absol from the Speedster category in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Speedsters move around the map and sneakily score points. The general attribute has significant damage but mostly good speed. This lets them travel quickly across the map to score or help a lane. In fights, your targets would be the back line and supporters as they have little defense, and it's easier for you to reach them.

S tier - Zoroark

Zoroark A tier - Dodrio

Dodrio B tier - Leafeon

Leafeon C tier - Talonflame

Talonflame D tier - Absol, Gengar, Zeraora

Suggested lane for speedsters - Mid/Jungle lane

Defenders

Slowbro, Blastoise, and Snorlax from the Defender category in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Defenders are the opposite of attackers. They cause lesser damage but can recklessly jump in the middle of the fight due to their high defense and health. This causes havoc and confusion. Your role is to protect and ensure opponents don't reach your attackers and speedsters while ensuring you don't let the foes score against you.

S tier - Slowbro, Umbreon

Slowbro, Umbreon A tier - Blastoise, Lapras

Blastoise, Lapras B tier - Snorlax, Trevenant

Snorlax, Trevenant C tier - Goodra, Greedent

Goodra, Greedent D tier - Crustle, Mamoswine

Suggested lanes for defenders: Top and bottom lanes

Supporters

The Supporters in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These listed creatures are the game's medics. Their primary goal is to heal other members of the team during fights. Defenders primarily depend on you since they absorb most of the incoming damage. However, you can also save an attacker or speedster if they are outnumbered.

Remember to stay close to your teammates to prove to them with heals and shields at any given point. Be safe during combat since your defenses are not great, either.

S tier - Eldegoss, Hoopa,

Eldegoss, Hoopa, A tier - Blissey, Clefable, Comefy

Blissey, Clefable, Comefy B tier - Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime C tier - Sableye

Sableye D tier - Wigglytuff

Suggested lanes for supporters: Top and bottom lanes

All - Rounders

Charizard, Lucario, Machamp, and Garchomps from the All-Rounder category in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These are the most popular and versatile Pokemon Unite creatures. As the name suggests, all-rounders have a balanced spread of damage, defense, and speed, making them a complex threat to handle. Because of their versatility, they can initiate fights, sustain damage and defend goals quite effectively.

S tier - Zacian

Zacian A tier - Buzzwole, Urshifu

Buzzwole, Urshifu B tier - Azumarill, Dragonite

Azumarill, Dragonite C tier - Aegislash, Charizard, Garchomp, Lucario, Machamp, Scizor, Scyther

Aegislash, Charizard, Garchomp, Lucario, Machamp, Scizor, Scyther D tier - Tyranitar, Tsareena

Suggested lanes for All - Rounders: Top and bottom lanes

