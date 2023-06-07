Pokemon Unite Leafeon guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite's latest Speedster role creature comes to the fore on June 8, 2023, with the arrival of Leafeon. The Pocket Monster comes right after the introduction of Umbreon, a fellow evolved form of Eevee. However, Leafeon is much more geared toward offense and mobility than the tank/support-oriented Umbreon.

As a Speedster, Leafeon benefits from its mobility in Pokemon Unite while still packing plenty of offensive firepower. It should serve particularly well as a jungler in team compositions, deftly picking up red/blue buffs before diving in and attacking unsuspecting targets for ganks.

If Pokemon Unite players want to get the most out of Leafeon, they'll want to outfit it with the right moves, items, and boost emblems to maximize its capabilities.

Recommended moveset for Leafeon in Pokemon Unite

Leafeon has access to two primary movesets in Pokemon Unite: Razor Leaf and Aerial Ace or Solar Blade and Leaf Blade. Although both movesets allow Leafeon to perform well in battle, early indications suggest that Solar Blade and Leaf Blade will be the superior moveset barring any patches or incoming nerfs.

Solar Blade serves as a chargeable attack that can deal a good amount of burst damage while also being able to reduce its cooldown based on the fullness of Leafeon's Chlorophyll gauge. With filled Chlorophyll gained from moving outside of bushes, Leafeon can fire an instant full-damage Solar Blade with a reduced cooldown.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite



How are you planning to use Leafeon in Leafeon is a close range Speedster that can hinder the enemy’s movement speed and grant itself temporary shields!How are you planning to use Leafeon in #PokemonUNITE Leafeon is a close range Speedster that can hinder the enemy’s movement speed and grant itself temporary shields!How are you planning to use Leafeon in #PokemonUNITE? https://t.co/QpHs7dWC92

Meanwhile, Leaf Blade also operates off of Leafeon's Chlorophyll gauge in Pokemon Unite. Leaf Blade strikes with a circular pattern, and targets struck fill the Chlorophyll meter significantly, naturally combining with Solar Blade as a result.

It can take a little time, but once trainers learn how to manage the cooldowns between these two moves, Leafeon should be able to spring into battle and hammer opponents with regular Solar Blade strikes while using Leaf Blade to refill their Chlorophyll and limit their cooldown time to keep attacking.

Suggested items for Leafeon in Pokemon Unite

As a physical Speedster, Leafeon works primarily by dealing damage with its Attack stat. If trainers are utilizing the Solar Blade/Leaf Blade combo, they'll want to favor Attack stat increases instead of aiming to proc critical hits like the Razor Leaf/Aerial Ace build.

A recommended item build includes Float Stone, Weakness Policy, and Attack Weight for Held Items. Float Stone will keep Leafeon mobile between the jungle and lanes, and Attack Weight will increase its damage output upon scoring a goal. Meanwhile, Weakness Policy will boost Leafeon's damage when it gets hit.

For Battle Items, trainers can either utilize X Speed or the Eject Button. Both should serve Leafeon quite well in Pokemon Unite, though the Eject Button may be the better option. This build already utilizes Float Stone, so needing even more of a speed boost via X Speed is helpful but not entirely necessary.

As for the Eject Button, it's a reliable staple that should allow trainers to flee poor matchups and enemy ganks. It's one of the most used Held Items in the game for a very good reason after all.

Recommended boost emblem configuration for Leafeon in Pokemon Unite

Much like Leafeon's Held Items, trainers will want to focus on Attack stats and mobility when it comes to boost emblems. Trainers may want to try seven black emblems and four brown emblems, prioritizing increased Attack and Speed stats. Tossing some extra points in HP may not be a bad move either given Leafeon's low durability.

Boost emblems, while helpful, also come with negative stat penalties. Trainers using Leafeon will likely want to focus their negative penalties on stats like Special Attack and Defense since Leafeon won't exactly be using either of these stats as a physical Speedster.

