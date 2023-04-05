Pokemon Unite patch 1.9.1.5 official notes: Sableye, Zacian and Mew nerfed, while Charizard and Zoroark buffed

Pokemon Unite remains a popular MOBA title among the faithful masses and the developers have consistently tried to maintain that hype and excitement through regular tweaks and updates. Apart from new content, events and debuts, they have also pushed patches to bring in changes to the running meta. The latest patch 1.9.1.5 does a similar job in-game.

With patch 1.9.1.5, the developers at TiMi Studio Group introduced a number of significant nerfs and buffs to various licenses available in the MOBA title. Nerfs have been meted out to Sableye, Zacian, and Mew among others, with an eye to make them feel less overpowered in Pokemon Unite.

Patch 1.9.1.5 also doled out buffs to Charizard and Zoroark. The for's basic attacks as well as Unite Move have been buffed. The latter's multiple moves have been buffed with developers aiming to ensure that the Pokemon doesn't "lag behind other Speedsters" in Pokemon Unite.

Without further ado, here are the official patch notes for version 1.9.1.5 in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite version 1.9.1.5 official patch notes

Adjustment Details

The official patch notes for version 1.9.1.5 in Pokemon Unite are as follows:

Sableye

Because opponents were left hindered for too long when Sableye’s moves were all used on them at once, Knock Off and Confuse Ray have been nerfed.

Knock Off

Cooldown: 7.5 sec. → 8.5 sec.

Hindrance effects on opponents: reduced by about 20% overall

Confuse Ray

Confusion duration: 2.5 sec. → 2 sec.

Zacian

Zacian’s mobility has been nerfed so that its opponents can fight back if they work together.

Stats

Attack: 220–560 → 190–560 (Lv. 1–15)

Agility

No longer removes hindrances from Zacian

Cooldown: 9 sec. → 10 sec. • Movement speed increase: 50% → 30%

Mew

Mew’s Ability, Synchronize, has been nerfed. Electro Ball and Solar Beam were too powerful compared to other Pokémon’s moves at the start of a Unite Battle, so they have also been nerfed.

Ability: Synchronize

Move reset cooldown: 20 sec. → 25 sec.

Electro Ball

Damage: reduced by 10%

Solar Beam

Cooldown: 9 sec. → 10.5 sec.

Glaceon

Damage dealt by Icy Wind was too high and has been nerfed.

Icy Wind

Damage: reduced by 12%

Trevenant

Wood Hammer let Trevenant hinder its opponents too frequently and has been nerfed. Pain Split has also been nerfed so that opposing Pokémon who don’t want to share the damage are able to run away.

Wood Hammer

Cooldown: 5 sec. → 7 sec.

Pain Split

Movement speed increase: 45% → 35%

Charizard

Charizard’s basic attacks have been buffed. Charizard’s Unite Move, Seismic Slam, has also been buffed.

Basic attack

Damage: increased by 10%

Unite Move: Seismic Slam

Unite gauge fill speed: increased by about 10%

Zoroark

Night Slash, Feint Attack, and Cut have been buffed so that Zoroark’s performance won’t lag behind other Speedsters’.

Night Slash

Cooldown: 10 sec. → 8 sec.

Night Slash+

Cooldown: 9 sec. → 7 sec.

Feint Attack

Cooldown: 7 sec. → 6 sec.

Feint Attack+

Cooldown: 6 sec. → 5 sec.

Cut

Cooldown: 5.5 sec. → 4.5 sec

Pokemon Unite fans have also been regaled with the arrival of Goodra in March 2023 and the confirmation of Lapras' arrival on April 13. It has also been rumored that Elekid and Metagross may join the roster sometime soon in Pokemon Unite.

