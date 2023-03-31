When is Lapras coming to Pokemon Unite?

One of the many things that keep Pokemon Unite in the mainstream eye is its ever-evolving and growing roster of playable characters. The MOBA genre has always been interesting due to the large list of playable characters, and the developers behind Unite always have something up their sleeves to keep fans engaged.

Following the release of Goodra on live servers, players are already looking forward to the game's next playable character: the beloved Transport Pokemon, Lapras. As one of the original 151 Pokemon that had a spot on the team of Ash Ketchum in the anime, Lapras holds a special place in the hearts of both new and old fans.

Fans of Pokemon Unite are eagerly anticipating news of when they will be able to obtain the Unite License for Lapras. Here's everything we know so far.

Lapras in Pokemon Unite: Everything to know

Official artwork for Lapras in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As per the official announcement on the game's Twitter page, Lapras will be available on live servers for every player on April 13. Although no showcase video has been released yet, players have begun speculating about Lapras' potential capabilities in the game. One of the first things to consider when analyzing a new addition to the roster is the creature's base stats, which will likely affect its role and playstyle in the game.

Stats for creatures in Pokemon Unite seem to mirror those from the main series. Since Lapras' highest stat in the main line games is its HP, it is possible that Lapras could join the Pokemon Unite roster as a Defender. This is the case in the public test build for the game, but it is subject to change.

Based on the information available, Lapras seems to be a unique Defender in Pokemon Unite. This is due to its Unite Move, which is called Lapras Express. When activated, Lapras gains a burst of movement speed and damages any enemies it passes through. What makes this ability even more interesting is that allies can ride on Lapras' back while it's active, allowing for some unique team plays and strategies.

Being able to give allies a way out of danger is one of the most unique ways that a Unite Move has been used. Thanks to this change from the standard playstyle of Defenders in Pokemon Unite, it is unclear as to where Lapras will fit in. While Defenders are usually seated in the top lane, being able to give fragile carries a way to retreat could see Lapras having some utility in the bottom lane.

