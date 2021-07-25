How to get Holowear Tickets in Pokemon Unite

Holowear tickets are how players deck out their favorite Pokemon with skins in Pokemon Unite.

One of the main aspects it takes from other games is the incorporation of a Battle Pass and skins for Pokemon to wear. To collect skins, players will need to buy them in Pokemon Unite with Holowear Tickets.

Pokemon Unite: How to get Holowear Tickets

Holowear is the name for the different skins that Pokemon can wear in Pokemon Unite. These outfits can be obtained in a few different ways, but Holowear Tickets are the most common currency for them.

Players will see things like a Pikachu hip hop outfit, swimwear for a variety of characters, a pirate costume for Cinderace, and a cool pilot-themed skin for Talonflame.

These are only cosmetic and have no effect on the performance of the different Pokemon. That leaves players wondering exactly how to obtain them in Pokemon Unite.

Skins can be bought with Holowear Tickets that are acquired either through the Energy Machine or the Battle Pass. These are the two ways to increase Holowear Ticket count for the time being.

The Energy Machine is unlocked at level five and is like a loot box system. Players can deposit Aeos energy earned after each match until they reach a cap of 100. Once that is gained, players can get a random reward.

It has its limits, though. Pokemon Unite only lets a player gain 1400 Aeos energy per week, unless they pay real money for an expansion. Even then, the chance of getting Holowear Tickets is completely randomized.

The most surefire way is to purchase the Battle Pass. There are seasonal, weekly, and daily missions that will increase a player's Pokemon Unite Battle Pass level. It is pretty straightforward, showing what rewards are available at each level.

Once players have Holowear Tickets, they can head to Zirco's Trading Store. It will tell them how many Holowear Tickets are needed to purchase character skins in Pokemon Unite.

