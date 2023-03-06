When is Goodra coming to Pokemon Unite?

Not long after the release of Zacian into Pokemon Unite, fans are already at the edge of their seats to get all the information they can regarding the next addition to the roster: Goodra. Though leaks have made players aware that this creature will be coming to the game for a while now, Zacian's release has only added to the hype.

While the latter's release still has a fair amount of hype to it and it is unlikely that the developers will release Goodra without giving the sword dog some time in the spotlight, many players are still looking forward to learning more. Thankfully, a fair amount of information has already been dropped regarding the next character, most important of which is that it will be released this month.

So, what do we know about the next dragon coming to Pokemon Unite? What sort of playstyle will it have? Most importantly, when will this creature become playable on live servers?

Goodra in Pokemon Unite: Everything to know

Goodra as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While there is still a bit of time before Goodra comes out, it will still be released on live servers in Pokemon Unite in March 2023. As confirmed by the game's official Twitter page, it will be released onto the servers on March 16. However, it is unclear as to whether or not players can get this creature for free, much like how they can with Zacian.

Much like Garchomp and Dragonite, Goodra is a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon. This means it is one of the most powerful standard creatures that they can add to their teams. This conveys very well into Pokemon Unite as Garchomp and Dragonite can often carry games singlehandedly if they get a well-enough lead.

However, this intense amount of power comes with a terrible early game. Goodra will have to go through two evolutionary stages before it hits its power spike. Starting off as Goomy, and then evolving into Sliggoo, it will not reach its full potential until it hits level 8. As such, players who choose to use this Pokemon will have to play very carefully in the title's early phases.

According to Pokemon Unite's listing, Goodra is a melee defender. This means that the character will play much like a tank that can take a lot of damage for its team, while being an excellent engager for starting fights. However, this type of playstyle opens a lot of doors for the gooey dragon.

Once Goodra has fully evolved, it has access to a move, seemingly Power Whip, that allows it to grab opponents and bring them closer. This sort of engage is one of the defining attributes of a supporting tank in other popular MOBAs like League of Legends. Here, this sort of playstyle is called Catching.

This trait is shared by popular support characters like Nautilus, Blitzcrank, and Pyke. As such, it will be very interesting to see where players decide to play Goodra when it is officially released in Pokemon Unite. Will it take an offensive stride at the top side of the map, or will it secure takedowns and points for damaging carries at the bottom path?

