5 strongest Pokemon Unite licenses in current meta (February 2023)

Pokemon Unite developers release new Pokemon licenses frequently, causing massive shifts in meta-strategy. Each Pocket Monster has distinct abilities and characteristics affecting their battle performance with each change. While some Pokemon excel in certain situations, others may have higher overall power, creating a diverse and changing environment for players to build teams and compete in battles.

Each Pokemon is categorized into four roles: fighter, attacker, defender, or supporter. Specific licenses are more dominant or advantageous than others, but they are ever-changing. The Pokemon Unite meta encompasses the game's current state and its battle to moveset algorithms. That said, the following monsters are deemed as some of the most overpowered Pokemon Unite licenses in the current meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Urshifu and 4 other powerful Pokemon Unite licenses in the current meta 2023

1) Gengar

Gengar is considered in the SS tier, meaning it is highly regarded among other Pocket Monsters. It excels in the Jungle role due to its stealthy and elusive nature. Gengar's strengths lie in its ability to strike quickly and covertly and its ability to heal itself with its moves. It is most effective when it applies debuffs to its opponent, followed by unleashing a swift and decisive combo using Sludge Bomb and Hex. However, Gengar's effectiveness wanes in late-game situations where there are many team fights, as it becomes more difficult to navigate and find targets to take down in the chaos.

2) Greninja

Greninja is known to be Pokemon Unite's top-tier attacker, with its performance being optimized in the Jungle lane. Its play style is characterized by high mobility, quick dash moves, and explosive damage output. Greninja's best attacks involve using Double Team to move around and disorient targets, then swiftly striking them with Water Shuriken while moving in a circular motion. Its elusive nature, combined with its versatility, makes Greninja a potent assassin. However, Greninja's fragility must also be considered, as it requires careful attention and investment in the early game to reach its full potential later.

3) Sableye

Sableye is a unique Pokemon Unite Supporter that sets itself apart from the rest with its passive ability, Prankster, enabling it to turn invisible. This opens up new opportunities to support your team and create strategies around stealth. Furthermore, Sableye is the first Supporter Pocket Monster to have an Attack stat, which allows you to use aggressive Held Items and turn the monster into a powerful damage dealer. Although its Pokemon Unite moveset doesn't include the standard heals and shields that most Supporters have, its utility lies in providing vision and utilizing stuns and slows to debuff opponents.

4) Urshifu

Pokemon Unite Urshifu is a top-tier Pokemon that excels in big battles with its powerful combo attacks. Whether you prefer Single Strike Style or Rapid Strike Style, Urshifu can deliver massive damage to your opponents. Single Strike Style offers a devastating area attack with Wicked Blow, but requires careful setup, while Rapid Strike Style provides faster execution and continuous combos due to reduced move cooldowns. However, the fact that Urshifu's moveset is fixed to its style leaves no room for experimentation and limits its potential. Nevertheless, Urshifu remains a strong all-rounder pick for any team as a Jungle fighter.

5) Azumarill

Azumarill is a force to be reckoned with in one-on-one Pokemon Unite battles, thanks to its Huge Power ability that boosts its chances of landing critical hits. This makes it a formidable early-game pick, especially when played as a Jungle Pokemon. However, its reliance on critical hits will become a weakness in late-game team fights, where its damage output is limited. Despite its impressive one-on-one capabilities, this limitation keeps Azumarill from reaching the highest tiers on our ranking list.

Poll : 0 votes