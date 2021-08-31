Best held items for Greninja in Pokemon Unite

In Pokemon Unite, various fan favorite Pokemon from different generations face against each other in a free-to-play MOBA game.

Greninja, the Ninja Pokemon, is the Water type starter Pokemon in Pokemon X and Y, the first 3D game in the main series of Pokemon games. Its notoriety among Pokemon fans made it a great choice for The Pokemon Company's new game, Pokemon Unite.

Many players looking to play Greninja in Pokemon Unite may want to know what the best held items for it are so they can maximize their effectiveness in battle and carry their team to victory.

Pokemon Unite: The Best Items for Greninja

The first thing to know about Greninja is its role on the team. Greninja is a ranged attacker that is primarily played in the center area or "jungle". Greninja is also a special attacker which means its attack power benefits from enhancements and buffs to special attack.

Some of the best items for Greninja in the jungle are items that allow Greninja to move faster as well as items that allow it to take down wild Pokemon without having to burn all its cooldowns.

The first item for Greninja is the Float Stone. The Float Stone is an item that grants the player a speed boost when they stay out of combat for a few seconds. This speed boost can help Greninja circulate between the top and bottom lanes while also letting it move around the jungle.

The next item for Greninja is the Muscle Band. The muscle band is an item that increases the power of the holder's basic attacks. Basic attacks in Pokemon Unite are attacks that do not require a cooldown. Basic attacks are also the attacks that characters automatically use when enemies are nearby.

The last held item for Greninja is the Scope Lens. The Scope Lens is another item that grants a better basic attack. With the Scope Lens, basic attacks have a higher chance of landing critical hits. While increasing this chance is always a good thing, it does not guarantee any critical hits. Unlucky players may not even land any critical hits.

Battle items in Pokemon Unite are items that require the player's input to activate rather than just constantly having a bonus boost to a stat like held items. The best battle item for Greninja would be the Fluffy Tail. The Fluffy Tail is an item that affects wild Pokemon around the arena. Upon activation, the nearest wild Pokemon will be stunned and weakened. While in this state, wild Pokemon will be easy for Greninja to finish off.

Edited by Siddharth Satish