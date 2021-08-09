The best Junglers in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite started with a relatively modest roster for a MOBA game, and the game map's jungle serves some players better than others.

For players not familiar with MOBA title terminologies, a map's "jungle" is an area where players can defeat AI-controlled creatures in order to gain experience and acquire buffs.

In Pokemon Unite, the jungle area is found in the central area of the Remoat Island map. It contains wild Pokemon and berries that players won't encounter in normal lanes.

Like other MOBA games, Pokemon Unite has Pokemon that perform exceptionally well in the jungle, known as "Junglers." These Pokemon are often great gankers when played well and can turn the tide of a tough laning situation.

Pokemon Unite: Top Jungler Pokemon as of early August 2021

Pokemon Unite's jungling is somewhat simplified compared to other MOBA titles such as League of Legends or DOTA 2. However, there are still certain Pokemon that players will want to key in on if they want to be an established Jungler in their team makeup.

While these Pokemon have different roles, typically either Speedster or All-Rounder, they still get the job done. Though some of these Pokemon can also play other roles, their statuses as Junglers are well-established even at this early juncture of Pokemon Unite's lifespan.

Here are some of the top junglers in Pokemon Unite right now:

Absol: There's a lot to give Absol praise for. Its damage potential can be devastating. It moves between lane and jungle efficiently, and its Unite Move makes it untargetable for a brief period, which is a fantastic means of engaging and disengaging. If fine-tuned towards its critical attacks, Absol can dominate most matchups when it comes to ganking the opposition.

There's a lot to give Absol praise for. Its damage potential can be devastating. It moves between lane and jungle efficiently, and its Unite Move makes it untargetable for a brief period, which is a fantastic means of engaging and disengaging. If fine-tuned towards its critical attacks, Absol can dominate most matchups when it comes to ganking the opposition. Zeraora: Similar to Absol, Zeraora moves quickly and hits hard. It often needs to reach its mid-game moves in order to become a more significant force, but the jungle in Pokemon Unite can help with that handily. When fully built and leveled, Zeraora can be impossible to escape from for Pokemon that don't sport significant defensive stats such as Crustle. Sometimes, that isn't even enough if the Zeraora player is on a roll.

Similar to Absol, Zeraora moves quickly and hits hard. It often needs to reach its mid-game moves in order to become a more significant force, but the jungle in Pokemon Unite can help with that handily. When fully built and leveled, Zeraora can be impossible to escape from for Pokemon that don't sport significant defensive stats such as Crustle. Sometimes, that isn't even enough if the Zeraora player is on a roll. Lucario: Consistent with many Pokemon games, Lucario's physical damage ability is very high. Its basic attacks are exceptional compared to much of Pokemon Unite's cast. This applies to mob clearing in the jungle, as Lucario's third basic attack provides a cleave that can hit multiple targets. Due to this quick-clearing ability, Lucario can set up ganks early and often.

Consistent with many Pokemon games, Lucario's physical damage ability is very high. Its basic attacks are exceptional compared to much of Pokemon Unite's cast. This applies to mob clearing in the jungle, as Lucario's third basic attack provides a cleave that can hit multiple targets. Due to this quick-clearing ability, Lucario can set up ganks early and often. Gengar: Gengar has gone through some recent struggles due to the nerfing and subsequent bugging of its move Hex. However, as of August 6 the bug has allegedly been fixed. It doesn't stand out early as it's evolving, but in the mid and late-game, Gengar can combo its way to a high KO count. Since its earlier evolutions Gastly and Haunter aren't as dangerous in lane, the jungle should be a familiar place for those putting time into Gengar. Its Sludge Bomb/Hex move combo may not be downright insane anymore, but Gengar can still dominate from the jungle.

Gengar has gone through some recent struggles due to the nerfing and subsequent bugging of its move Hex. However, as of August 6 the bug has allegedly been fixed. It doesn't stand out early as it's evolving, but in the mid and late-game, Gengar can combo its way to a high KO count. Since its earlier evolutions Gastly and Haunter aren't as dangerous in lane, the jungle should be a familiar place for those putting time into Gengar. Its Sludge Bomb/Hex move combo may not be downright insane anymore, but Gengar can still dominate from the jungle. Machamp: A powerful auto attacker that can clear mobs with relative ease, Machamp is a great jungler in Pokemon Unite, despite not being mobile as many on this list. It will have to rely on movement speed buffs in order to get in on opponents, but once it does, it can wreak massive havoc. In many engagements, Machamp will have to take a little heat before dishing it out, but players can account for this and still deal significant damage.

A powerful auto attacker that can clear mobs with relative ease, Machamp is a great jungler in Pokemon Unite, despite not being mobile as many on this list. It will have to rely on movement speed buffs in order to get in on opponents, but once it does, it can wreak massive havoc. In many engagements, Machamp will have to take a little heat before dishing it out, but players can account for this and still deal significant damage. Talonflame: Incredibly squishy but also very mobile, Talonflame isn't going to blow any doors off with damage compared to many on this list. However, its ability to gank at range can make it a great harasser and stockpiler of KOs, depending on its opponent. It will need to depend heavily on the jungle in the early game, as its low health and inadequate damage don't serve it well in lane, making it vulnerable to engagements and trades.

