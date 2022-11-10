When is Sableye coming to Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite has released a steady stream of playable Pokemon. It appears that the beloved Dark/Ghost-type Pokemon Sableye will make its way to the game on November 16, 2022.

Early Public Test Server videos have surfaced online detailing Sableye's gameplay mechanics and overall role. Based on the community videos provided by these testing servers, Sableye is a supporter with high defense and the ability to inflict a solid amount of crowd control.

More details will likely be announced as Sableye's launch date grows closer. However, the information revealed by the community gives aspiring Pokemon Unite trainers plenty to work with.

While all the details about Sableye's gameplay mechanics aren't known, there is a fair amount of information to glean from the rounds of tests being conducted before its arrival.

What we know about Sableye in Pokemon Unite so far

Sableye shrouds itself in a bush in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Based on the initial displays of its gameplay in Pokemon Unite, Sableye will be a high-defense Pokemon. It will take on part of the support role, along with the likes of Blissey, Eldegoss, and Mr. Mime.

Thief and Astonish are shown to be a potential set of moves for Sableye, though each Unite License traditionally offers a Pokemon four total moves and a Unite Move. Other moves, such as Shadow Sneak and Knock Off, also appear in many gameplay videos.

Shadow Sneak, in particular, seems to be an interesting move for Sableye in Pokemon Unite. From what is displayed in gameplay tests, the move allows Sableye to temporarily hide before leaping out with an empowered melee attack. This should be quite helpful for the Pokemon as a support, as it can assist its teammates with ganking or surprising opponents in team fights.

Sableye also appears to have access to moves like Feint Attack and Confuse Ray. Confuse Ray and Astonish appear to be a form of crowd control in Pokemon Unite, which falls in line with Sableye's reputation for being a sturdy disabler in the main series. Its Unite Move's name is relatively unclear at the moment, but it operates as a move that stuns opponents in a cone and deals damage.

Sableye's Unite Move may be quite a difficult move to deal with as an opponent, as it is capable of stunning multiple opponents at once. This can be a game-changer in Pokemon Unite team fights, allowing attackers and jungles to deal substantial damage to opponents while they're disabled.

It's important to note, however, that all the currently available footage of Sableye is derived from the Public Test Servers. Since that is the case, changes may occur before the Darkness Pokemon makes its official debut as a Unite License.

However, from initial impressions, it should be quite problematic for opposing teams to deal with. Its ability to halt opponents in their tracks before sneaking off into the shadows should make it a huge pest but also a huge asset for those sharing a team with it.

While Sableye's arrival is still a week away, it will join the cast as a much-desired addition and a boon for any player who enjoys the support role with passion.

