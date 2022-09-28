Ranking 5 best Supports in Pokemon Unite

Playing a Support character in Pokemon Unite is almost like rediscovering a lost art in the world of MOBA games. More often than not, players want to be brutal attackers or lockdown defenders.

They don't flock to Support characters as frequently, but Pokemon Unite has ensured that Support Pokemon are some of the best in the game.

These Pokemon can dish out massive damage, withstand powerful attacks, and buff their allies with heals, stat changes, and mobility increases. Truly, they are the backbone of any good Pokemon Unite team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top 5 best Support characters in Pokemon Unite

5) Eldegoss

Eldegoss was once the best Supporter in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eldegoss has been outclassed by other Support characters in Pokemon Unite, but it is still useful in the right hands. It has powerful shields and healing that can keep teammates in the fight for extended periods.

Eldegoss can also provide speed buffs to its allies. This, along with its great attack range, makes Eldegoss a solid Support Pokemon. It was just about nerfed into the ground, giving the edge to several others.

4) Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff is a deceptively offensive Support Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wigglytuff is a tanky Supporter that can do a lot of damage over a small amount of time. It seems like it is best used in that kind of role rather than directly supporting its teammates, however.

It can disable enemies and take hit after hit without going down. However, Wigglytuff is quite weak in the late game when opponents have higher HP and are gaining more buffs through the bosses.

3) Blissey

Blissey is a great Support character for beginners (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blissey may not be the most powerful Support in Pokemon Unite, but it is perhaps the most versatile. It can remove debuffs, disable, heal, and boost damage for its teammates.

It requires a ton of coordination among the team to be as effective as it can be. Blissey is sneaky with its health, capable of taking many shots before going down. Overall, it is an excellent Support character for those new to the role.

2) Hoopa

Hoopa is a hard Support Pokemon to master (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Some may argue that Hoopa belongs in the top spot, but for this list, it is a strong second. This is a unique Supporter in Pokemon Unite as it doesn't use the typical buff and healing playstyle many others do.

It is quite mobile with its Hyperspace Hole and Rings Abound, providing that mobility to its teammates as well. This can make retreating or helping an ally a quick process as Hoopa opens portals all around the map. It can deal damage while giving players a way back to base, with increased movement speed after the retreat.

1) Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime is extremely overpowered in the current meta (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is hard to find a Pokemon Unite player who doesn't think Mr. Mime is broken right now. If one team doesn't have Mr. Mime and the other does, they will more than likely find themselves surrendering. The character's moveset offers the most utility for a team to play together and win.

It can be a laid-back supporting character or a hyperaggressive offensive juggernaut alongside the most powerful attacks in the game. It can reduce opponents' stats, last forever in a fight, and deliver buffs or debuffs that can turn the tide of battle with Power Swap.

