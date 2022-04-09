First impression of Azumarill in Pokemon Unite

Azumarill has already been tested by many Pokemon Unite players, and the reviews are out.

At times, it seems like fans might shudder when they hear a new character is out for fear that it will be incredibly broken like Sylveon and Duraludon once were. There’s no cause for concern here, though.

Azumarill can do some things decently well, but it won’t be carrying games anytime soon.

New Pokemon is somewhat underwhelming

Many of Azumarill’s abilities focus on keeping the Pokemon healthy through team fights. Unfortunately, though, it struggles to do damage. Whirlpool, Play Rough, and even Aqua Tail do not deal damage on par with the likes of Duraludon and Cinderace.

Sadly for Azumarill, it doesn’t have as much longevity as one might think. Its Defense only climbs up to 399 at level 15, which is much lower than Dragonite, which has 415 Defense at level 15.

As a result, Azumarill can get dove on easily. It probably wants to be somewhere on the front lines during team fights, but other Pokemon like Snorlax and Slowbro will live much longer and provide more crowd control.

Perhaps the most positive aspect of Azumarill is its Unite move, Belly Bash. Azumarill splashes three times during this move, giving itself a shield (and its teammates if it has Buddy Barrier equipped). It will then charge at a target and deal a solid amount of damage.

Whirlpool is arguably Azumarill’s best ability (Image via TiMi Studios)

Azumarill’s passive ability, Huge Power, can be a little difficult to take advantage of. With this ability, it will always crit if it hits a single target but never crit when targeting multiple opponents.

Unfortunately for Azumarill, most team fights involve teams getting together and supporting each other. That means that even with a Scope Lens equipped, Azumarill might not be getting crits when it needs them the most.

As far as where it should be played, it is currently seeing lots of usage in the bottom lane. Many players, however, see Azumarill as more of a Defender-type character. If that becomes the case, don’t be surprised to see Azumarill go top lane with an Attacker in the near future.

All things considered, Azumarill is still a fun character to use. Its fans from the regular series should buy it. If gamers are conserving their coins for only the most powerful characters, they may want to skip out on Azumarill. It won’t be making the top of too many tier lists for a while.

