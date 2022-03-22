Is Duraludon's Dragon Pulse broken in Pokemon Unite?

Duraludon has had an iron grip over the top spot in Pokemon Unite recently.

The character has only been available for about a week, and gamers have been racking up kill counts with it. This is mostly because of Dragon Pulse, an amazing ability with incredible range and damage potential.

New Pokemon Duraludon gets immensely powerful ability

Dragon Pulse is an area of effect move that Duraludon gets access to at level 5. By holding the button, Durlaudon players can extend the area of effect to create a large radius around Duraludon, usually dealing damage to enemy Pokemon trying to escape.

Duraludon players can power up Dragon Pulse by keeping their stacks up. The way this works is that blue orbs surround a target when they get hit with any of Duraludon’s attacks. The more orbs that show up around an enemy, the more damage Dragon Pulse will do.

With this knowledge, players have been charging up Dragon Pulse to end up with a strong nuke that usually clears the field of most enemies, if not all. Duraludon players can also shred objectives with this move as well.

Dragon Pulse has immense range in Pokemon Unite (Image via YouTube/spragels)

Once Zapdos, Drednaw, or Rotom get to about a sixth of their health and Duraludon has stacks on it, Duraludon will almost certainly secure the objective.

Due to its massive range and damage, many fans have been claiming that it should be nerfed, and they certainly have a point. A Duraludon can get easy multi-kills with Dragon Pulse, ending team fights very quickly.

Some fans have been saying that Duraludon's power feels similar to that of Sylveon when it was released. Fans may remember that Sylveon got nerfed around three days after its release date.

That being the case, it might be wise to expect a nerf to Dragon Pulse in the upcoming days. This may not be the end of the world for Duraludon mains, though, since Flash Cannon is also a good ability that could take over if Dragon Pulse gets nerfed.

