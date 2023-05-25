Pokemon Unite Umbreon guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite's roster of Defenders has grown again with the May 25, 2023, inclusion of Umbreon, Eevee's Dark-type evolution. The Pokemon arrives on Aeos Island to commemorate the Eevee Festival event and is the latest tanky Pocket Monster in the MOBA title's expanding collection of playable creatures. With high defensive and support capabilities, Umbreon has some upsides.

Umbreon's gameplay in Pokemon Unite centers on fighting at melee range and using its high defensive stats, enemy debuffs, and crowd control to set up battles for its teammates. However, the creature also has some knockout capability of its own when played tactically.

But how should Pokemon Unite trainers build Umbreon for Unite Battles? There are certainly many answers, depending on what players want to achieve, but leaning into Umbreon's status as a tank is a solid plan for success.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

How to build Umbreon as a capable and versatile tank in Pokemon Unite

Since Umbreon is a Defender in Pokemon Unite, a great loadout to play to its strengths involves enhancing its defensive capabilities while still giving it solid support capabilities.

Umbreon can be built as a stun-heavy brawler, but this may serve it better if there's already a defined tank on the team. Regardless, if Umbreon is serving as the primary tank, it's recommended to build it for survivability and support.

Recommended tank build for Umbreon in Pokemon Unite

Move Choices - Mean Look and Wish

- Mean Look and Wish Held Items - Focus Band, Exp. Share, and Rapid-Fire Scarf. Buddy Barrier also works well when an opposing team doesn't have an Umbreon that can swipe shields.

- Focus Band, Exp. Share, and Rapid-Fire Scarf. Buddy Barrier also works well when an opposing team doesn't have an Umbreon that can swipe shields. Battle Items - Eject Button, X Speed, or Full Heal

- Eject Button, X Speed, or Full Heal Emblem Configuration - Six white and four brown boost emblems. Prioritize HP and defense stats. You can use special attack and crit rate for negative stat penalties.

With the Pokemon Unite build outlined above, Umbreon can trap targets in zones with Mean Look to keep them from fleeing and dealing increased damage. Meanwhile, Wish can be activated to reduce incoming damage and heal teammates during battle.

Umbreon's support capabilities can be even better by giving it the held item, Exp. Share, since this Pocket Monster reaches its full potential quite quickly and can then start providing extra experience points to empower its teammates.

Focus Band provides extra survivability by giving Umbreon additional healing capabilities when it drops to low HP levels. Meanwhile, Rapid-Fire Scarf gives it the ability to attack more often with its boosted attacks.

Additionally, trainers may want to swap Rapid-Fire Scarf for Buddy Barrier in some situations. Since Umbreon's ultimate move in Pokemon Unite allows it to steal shields from opponents, Buddy Barrier can complement this by shielding Umbreon's teammates. However, if players are facing an Umbreon, Buddy Barrier's effectiveness is reduced since the opposing creature can steal the shields provided by the move.

Lastly, the boost emblem configuration should give Umbreon increased survivability via large HP boosts and potentially a few points toward its defense stat, depending on the emblems. This should make this Eevee-lution a much more viable species in the Defender role while not impacting its offensive output by much.

