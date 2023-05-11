When are Umbreon and Leafeon coming to Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite is known for its constant stream of new content and its characters. Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) titles are known for their large rosters. With The Pokemon Company's latest romp with the genre, these games have some serious catching up to do. This is especially true since new characters arrive in this Pokemon title almost every three weeks.

Recently, two new additions to Pokemon Unite's roster, Umbreon and Leafeon, were announced. Both of these playable characters are members of the Eevee family, much like Sylveon, Glaceon, and Espeon, three prominent creatures already in the game's roster.

With this announcement hitting the mainstream audience, many players are wondering when they will be able to play as these creatures in the game. Thankfully, information about this exact detail has finally been released.

So, when can players anticipate these new characters on the title's live servers?

Everything to know about Umbreon and Leafeon in Pokemon Unite

The Dark-type Umbreon is the first of the two Pocket Monsters to arrive on Pokemon Unite's live servers. It will be released on May 25, 2023. Since the creature is known for its high defensive stats in the main series, this will be reflected in the spin-off by the fact that it is a part of the defender class.

Not a lot has been confirmed regarding the moves Umbreon will have access to. However, considering that it is a defensive tank, the moves will most likely revolve around inflicting debuffs on opponents.

Umbreon is known for two moves in the main series, given its role as a tank: Moonlight and Toxic. While it would make sense for both of these moves to be present in its kit in Pokemon Unite, nothing has been confirmed.

Much like other members of the Eevee family in the game, Umbreon will start off every match as Eevee before eventually evolving into Umbreon. With how popular the latest defender in the game, Lapras, is, it would be interesting to see if the developers can fit some kind of team-assisting move into Umbreon's kit (much like Lapras' Unite Move).

Then on June 7, Leafeon speeds its way onto Aeos Island to join in the Eevee fun! Umbreon defends its teammates in #PokemonUNITE on May 25!Then on June 7, Leafeon speeds its way onto Aeos Island to join in the Eevee fun! Umbreon defends its teammates in #PokemonUNITE on May 25!Then on June 7, Leafeon speeds its way onto Aeos Island to join in the Eevee fun! https://t.co/fEq6hu53uL

As for the second new addition to the roster, Leafeon will join Pokemon Unite's list of playable characters on June 7, 2023, for North America and June 8, 2023, for the East. Since Leafeon is a very physical attacker and defender in the main series, it would have been fitting for the creature to be an all-rounder. However, it will serve in the Speedster role.

With this in mind, it could be possible that the developers intend to give Leafeon some sort of hyper-mobility moves in the game.

Overall, there is still a lot about the two newest additions to Pokemon Unite's roster that the community is yet to learn. It will be very interesting to see what the team has in mind for these very popular creatures.

