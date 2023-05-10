Should you play Pokemon Unite in 2023?

The constant struggle to find a new online game to indulge in is a struggle among gamers everywhere. Thankfully, Pokemon Unite is here to give players a new competitive experience to enjoy. The Pokemon franchise is known for having its fair share of experimental spin-offs, but this title is arguably the most unorthodox of them all.

The MOBA franchise is constantly growing in popularity. While League of Legends is the king of the genre, the audience is spread among other high-traffic titles like Heroes of the Storm, Smite, and DOTA 2. With so many online game developers picking up on the trend, it is only natural that The Pokemon Company would follow suit.

However, not a lot of gamers are talking about Pokemon Unite in the West. Though the game has its fair share of pro-league teams, it is a bit unusual that more people do not have this game on their radar.

Could Pokemon Unite just be a hidden gem in a vast cavern of online games, or could there be a reason why gamers just are not playing it?

Pokemon Unite's pros and cons: Is it worth it?

The defining trait of Pokemon Unite is that it is available on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. While MOBAs are becoming more common on phones and tablets, their inclusion on the Nintendo Switch is bound to put many players off. This is because of the platform's lack of support for many of the MOBA genre's must-have features.

MOBAs are some of gaming's most strategic-based genres. As such, players need to be able to communicate with each other. Typically, this is done through typing messages or through voice communications. However, Pokemon Unite on the Nintendo Switch does not support these features through normal means.

The title is also notoriously broken in terms of its balancing. Zacian, a character that has been in the title for nearly two months now, is still topping tier lists and making the game quite hectic for players even now. The metagame for support characters is also getting stale after the release of Comfey, a character that merely attaches itself to an ally to provide aid.

Looking towards some of Pokemon Unite's positive attributes, the game is one of the most simple and easy-to-understand MOBAs at the moment. This is thanks to everything being much more streamlined for the convenience of those who have never played a MOBA before.

In regards to how characters perform in play, power spikes are clearly displayed by certain characters' evolution. Having a character physically reach their maximum potential clearly conveys to players when they should start engaging in fights to secure more points for their team, resulting in a more direct form of gameplay.

Players also do not need to engage in any sort of combat to support their team if they choose not to. The support role is much more beginner-friendly than it is in other MOBAs. This is because wins are determined by who scores more points compared to who reaches the enemy base first. This means newer players can pick up the support role to prioritize scoring goals rather than securing kills.

Overall, Pokemon Unite is a great MOBA for gamers looking for a more casual and laid-back experience. However, for those who have never played a MOBA before, it may be best to avoid this title in favor of one of the franchise's more welcoming spin-offs like Cafe ReMix or Pokemon GO.

