Top 5 features fans want to see in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite, the upcoming Multiplayer Online Battle Arena game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, has plenty in store for Pokemon and MOBA fans alike.

Though the title's initial announcement was heavily decried by Pokemon fans as "another mobile port," the game's recent cinematic trailer and information dropped this month have generated buzz post-E3.

The gaming community has seen its unique take on the MOBA formula, being score-based as opposed to objective-centric for victory and incorporating new evolution mechanics. However, there is plenty of time before the game's release in July 2021 for Switch and September 2021 for mobile.

Pokemon Unite: Most anticipated features by fans

#5 - Type advantages

They've been a staple in nearly every Pokemon game in existence, and fans don't want that to change in Pokemon Unite. Type advantages to deal super effective damage or resist standard damage have been core mechanics since the days of Pokemon Green, Red and Blue.

How exactly they would work in Pokemon Unite could be anybody's guess; maybe in the Pokemon's abilities themselves, or maybe just by virtue of a Pokemon's type being advantageous over another. Regardless, fans believe that the concept of types should continue on in most Pokemon games, and Unite is no different.

#4 - Regional Pokemon and special forms

Something that has burgeoned in popularity since the introduction of Mega Evolutions in Pokemon X/Y and regional forms in Pokemon Sun/Moon and Sword/Shield, placing them in Pokemon Unite may be slightly at odds with the game's setting but shouldn't be completely off the table.

Since Pokemon Unite takes place on an isolated and relatively uninhabited island, it may be unclear how Alolan or Galarian forms would find their way there, but it shouldn't be too difficult of an implementation for the game's writers.

It may be tricky to apply due to existing evolution mechanics within Unite as well, but players love their Mega Evolutions and regional Pokemon, so adding them into the game's roster would only boost interest and appreciation from fans.

#3 - Talent/Rune Pages

A staple in MOBA games, Talents/Runes are a means of picking a specific loadout depending on what role players are fitting into. Since Pokemon Unite has already confirmed certain roles such as All-Around, Attacker, Defender, and Speedster, talent pages are a natural fit.

This can allow Pokemon Unite players to further customize their Pokemon's performance before a battle is joined, making the difference between players using the same Pokemon on opposing teams.

#2 - Non-microtransaction cosmetics

Although cosmetics have already been confirmed for both trainers and Pokemon in Pokemon Unite, players are hopeful for a means of acquiring cosmetics without paying real-world currency for them. League of Legends and Heroes of the Storm eventually added this ability with the in-game currency known as Shards, and they've been a huge hit with MOBA players for rewarding their tenacity without simply expecting them to pony up the dough.

Some microtransactions will be necessary to keep the free-to-play title going, but adding an alternative means of acquiring customizations for players will go a long way in keeping players interested.

#1 - Seasonal events

This is essentially expected when it comes to MOBA titles, but Pokemon Unite fans are still excited to see what events will come up. In addition to likely introductions of seasonal cosmetics, the possibility of new Pokemon, map designs or other content has players curious for what celebrations The Pokemon Company is planning for Unite.

Since the game is free-to-play, ensuring the title's longevity is everything, and keeping the game stocked full of fun and diverse events will ensure it retains staying power much like Pokemon GO.

