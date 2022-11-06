Pokemon Cafe ReMix: Festive Flareon One Minute Cooking - Event schedule, features, and more

Pokemon Cafe ReMix has seen relatively decent success since its release on smartphones. The latest event to appear in the game is called Festive Flareon One Minute Cooking Event. As the name suggests, it features the Eeveelution Flareon as the mascot.

PokéXperto 💎 @pokexperto El 9 de noviembre comenzará el evento de cocina en un minuto de Flareon Festival en Pokémon Café Remix. El 9 de noviembre comenzará el evento de cocina en un minuto de Flareon Festival en Pokémon Café Remix. https://t.co/aPIZFd9wkv

When does it begin and how can players participate? Here are all the details you need to know.

The latest Pokemon Cafe ReMix event lets players get a cool outfit

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonCafeReMix The weekend is almost here — let's get the party started! The weekend is almost here — let's get the party started! 🎉🍰#PokemonCafeReMix https://t.co/GNUEQHdmep

The One Minute Cooking Event begins on November 9, 2022. It features Flareon in the Festive outfit, whose specialty is Entree. The event will see players rack up Prize Coins that can be exchanged for rewards.

These also include the Festive Flareon outfit for permanent use. Not much else is known about this new event. However, players can expect to find out more when the event unfolds on November 9, 2022, which is on Wednesday.

What is the game about?

Juney @FireJuney



CafeRemix Finally encountered Eevee from the delivery section. Took10 days and one express delivery to find him. I can now finish the 1st challenge card. #Pokemon CafeRemix #Pokemon #Pokemon CafeDelivery #NintendoSwitch Finally encountered Eevee from the delivery section. Took10 days and one express delivery to find him. I can now finish the 1st challenge card. #PokemonCafeRemix #Pokemon #PokemonCafeDelivery #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/ksObhCfsXk

It is a puzzle game developed by Genius Sonority. Here, you mix, link, and blast away icons and gimmicks alongside fellow monsters. The customers and cafe staff are all various kinds of critters from Game Freak's iconic RPG franchise. As the owner of the cafe, you will work with these cute creatures to serve customers by preparing drinks and dishes through simple puzzles in which you mix around icons.

In addition to the traditional levels, here are some new game modes to try out:

Pokemon Visiting Mode (main orders): Prepare drinks and dishes by completing puzzles for customers that visit the cafe. Select which visiting Pokemon you want to take an order from. You may also use golden acorns to bring in different customers.

Prepare drinks and dishes by completing puzzles for customers that visit the cafe. Select which visiting Pokemon you want to take an order from. You may also use golden acorns to bring in different customers. Past Orders Mode: Visiting Mode (main orders) can be played again after completion. For instance, if you clear an order with one star, you can try again and aim for three stars. When retrying a past order, the difference in earned stars will be added to the friendship level of the customers you served during your re-challenge.

Visiting Mode (main orders) can be played again after completion. For instance, if you clear an order with one star, you can try again and aim for three stars. When retrying a past order, the difference in earned stars will be added to the friendship level of the customers you served during your re-challenge. Menu Development mode: Once your staff and their levels meet certain conditions, you will be able to develop new menu items. In Menu Development, you complete a puzzle by assigning the Pokemon that has met the criteria for the new menu item as the leader.

Once your staff and their levels meet certain conditions, you will be able to develop new menu items. In Menu Development, you complete a puzzle by assigning the Pokemon that has met the criteria for the new menu item as the leader. Training mode: Train to level up individual staff. As you raise your staff members’ levels, they will be able to tackle puzzles with an advantage and develop new menu items.

Train to level up individual staff. As you raise your staff members’ levels, they will be able to tackle puzzles with an advantage and develop new menu items. Extra Orders mode: The main orders that were available until now will become extra orders, and you will be able to play up to order #1,200. You will be able to increase a Pokemon’s friendship level in this mode as well.

Puzzles have been overhauled too:

Three-tiered puzzle clearing system: Both the Visiting mode and the Training mode puzzles will have three tiers to complete the puzzle depending on how far you are in clearing the objectives. Completing the first-tier puzzle will be less difficult than before while completing a third-tier puzzle will be more difficult.

Both the Visiting mode and the Training mode puzzles will have three tiers to complete the puzzle depending on how far you are in clearing the objectives. Completing the first-tier puzzle will be less difficult than before while completing a third-tier puzzle will be more difficult. Refreshed puzzle gameplay: Every Pokemon has specialty gimmicks that can be activated to aid in completing puzzles. Specialty gimmicks include the ability to clear certain gimmicks that appear in a puzzle in one shot. As your Pokemon’s level increases, they will learn more specialty gimmicks and be able to clear more gimmicks.

Every Pokemon has specialty gimmicks that can be activated to aid in completing puzzles. Specialty gimmicks include the ability to clear certain gimmicks that appear in a puzzle in one shot. As your Pokemon’s level increases, they will learn more specialty gimmicks and be able to clear more gimmicks. Cheer Rush and Megaphones: Megaphones that appear in Cheer Rush will be powered up and you will be able to combine up to four megaphones in one move. The strength and direction of the effect will depend on the megaphone combination you use, so be sure to test out different combos.

Pokemon Cafe ReMix is available on iOS and Android as well as on Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes