Every Eevee evolution in Pokémon GO, ranked (August 2022)

Pokémon GO's Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon, it is a Normal type Pokémon with fairly weak stats but a cute build. Only a few Pokémon boast multiple evolutions, and Eevee is the most well-known from that list. In fact, its chain of Pokémon GO evolutions is called Eeveelutions and there are eight evolutions in its arsenal, ranging from Grass to Electric types.

Unlike other Pokémon games, Pokémon GO doesn't let players adjust their stats, which results in debates on which evolution holds the most in-game value. Players will need to examine their stats and evaluate the potential of all Eeveelutions before evolving them.

Fortunately, we have done our own research and come up with a list solely based on facts and data. Although the performance of a Pokémon in Pokémon GO is based solely on its opponent type and strategy, this list will provide much-needed clarity.

List of the most powerful Eevee Evolutions in Pokémon GO 2022

8) Leafeon

Leafeon stands last in the Eevee evolution list (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Despite its unique appearance, Leafeon, the first Pokémon on this list, is certainly not the best choice for players looking for a Grass type. Although it has a decent CP of 3328 and stats like 216 Attack, 219 Defense, and 163 Stamina, it has a long list of Pokémon types that it is weak against.

Weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison type Pokémon, it is strong against Grass, Ground, and Water types. The best moveset for Leafeon is the combination of Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade (12.97 DPS).

7) Jolteon

Jolteon in the Eevee evolution list (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Despite placing in the second to last position on this list, Jolteon has a maximum CP of 3265 with 232 Attack, 182 Defense, and 163 Stamina stats. This Electric type Pokémon originates from the Kanto region and is boosted by Rainy Weather.

The best moveset for Jolteon is the combined effort of Volt Switch and Discharge, which has an average of 12.91 DPS. Resistant to Flying, Electric, and Steel type Pokémon, it's only weak against Ground type Pokémon. This window of fewer weaknesses and a fair CP level gives it some advantage, despite its weak stamina and defensive stats.

6) Umbreon

Umbreon in the Eevee evolution list (Image via The Pokémon Company)

The Dark type Pokémon Umbreon originates from the Johto region and has a max CP of 2416. With 126 Attack, 240 Defense, and 216 Stamina stats in Pokémon GO, Umbreon lags behind other Eevee evolutions in Attack.

The best moveset for Umbreon in Pokémon GO is a mix of Snarl and Dark Pulse (7.58 DPS). Boosted slightly by Foggy Weather, it is vulnerable to Fighting, Bug, and Fairy type, but is resistant to Psychic, Dark, and Ghost type Pokémon.

5) Sylveon

Sylveon in the Eevee evolution list (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Originally from the Kalos region, Sylveon is a Fairy type Pokémon with a Max CP of 3470. Boosted by Cloudy Weather, Sylveon is the latest 'Eeveelution' to appear in the Pokémon GO Franchise.

With stats like 203 Attack, 205 Defense, and 216 Stamina, Sylveon’s best moveset combines Quick Attack and Dazzling Gleam (11.67 DPS). It performs best against Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting type Pokémon, but is vulnerable to Poison and Steel type Pokémon.

Sylveon is a good choice for defending, thanks to its evenly distributed Defense and Stamina stats. But it doesn’t do much in terms of attacking, with many other Fairy type dishing out much more damage while dealing with Ghost, Dark, or Psychic types.

4) Flareon

Flareon in the Eevee evolution list (Image via The Pokémon Company)

The Fire type Pokémon, Flareon, has a long list of Pokémon types it is effective against. Boosted by Sunny/Clear Weather, this Pokémon has a max CP of 3424 and 246 Attack, 179 Defense, and 163 Stamina stats in its arsenal.

Flareon’s best moveset in Pokémon GO is the combination of Fire Spin and Flamethrower (13.87 DPS). While Flareon is robust against Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel type Pokémon, it is weak to Ground, Rock, and Water type Pokémon.

Although Flareon is quicker to power up as it's easier to collect candy for Eevee, other potent Fire type Pokémon like Charizard, Moltres, and Entei are better options.

3) Glaceon

Glaceon in the Eevee evolution list (Image via The Pokémon Company)

The only thing that stops Glaceon from being the best is its list of Pokémon type weaknesses. Glaceon made its Pokémon GO debut in 2020 with a Max CP of 3535.

Originating from the Sinnoh region, its stats are 238 Attack, 205 Defense, and 163 Stamina. Glaceon’s best moveset is a combination of Frost Breath and Avalanche with a total of 14.21 DPS. It is vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel type, but is resistant to Ice type Moves, and is further boosted by Snowy Weather.

2) Vaporeon

Vaporeon in the Eevee evolution list (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Initially found in the Kanto region, Vaporeon is a Water type Pokémon. The maximum CP value of this Pokémon is 3521, and its stats distribution amounts to 205 Attack, 161 Defense, and 277 Stamina. Although Vaporeon has slightly less CP than Glaceon, it is only weak against Electric and Grass types and is a more flexible choice while battling.

Vaporeon's best moveset in Pokémon GO would be a combination of Water Gun and Hydro Pump with a total of 11.86 DPS. Boosted by Rainy Weather, it is effective against Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water type Pokémon. For players who don’t have a Kyogre, Vaporeon is a decent alternative.

1) Espeon

Espeon stands first in the Eevee evolution list (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Originating from the Johto region with the highest combat power of 3583 CP and the best attacking stats on this list, Espeon is a formidable Psychic type fighter for both in-game as well as PvP battles.

With considerably high stats like Attack 261, Defense 175, and Stamina 163, Espeon's best moveset in Pokémon GO is a combination of Confusion and Psychic (15.35 DPS). Boosted by Windy Weather, Espeon is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost types, but is super effective against Fighting and Psychic type moves.

