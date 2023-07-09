Latest Pokemon Unite leaks hint Crystal Cave Mewtwo debut event and Holowear

As Pokemon Unite’s second-anniversary inches closer, more information about Mewtwo is being unearthed daily. Unite data miners are going the extra mile to give us valuable insights into the upcoming beast in the game. The community is eager to see what becomes of this legendary creature and if it will stand up to the hype that is being created around it.

A well-known data miner, ElChicoEevee, recently provided leaks about Mewtwo in Pokemon Unite. They had predicted that Mewtwo would be coming to the game, which was confirmed during the official announcement on June 29, 2023. Now, ElChicoEevee has said this Pokemon will be free for all Unite players.

In this article, we analyze the speculation regarding the cost of the two unique Mewtwo Unite licenses coming to the game soon.

Can we get Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y for free in Pokemon Unite?

ElChicoEevee posted information about the prices of the two unique Mewtwo Unite licenses on their Twitter profile on July 1, 2023:

"Crystal Cave Exchange Mewtwo"

"Mewtwo will be free via event"

The latter tweet clearly states that Mewtwo will be available at no cost through an event. Since players will receive it as a reward for the second anniversary of Pokemon Unite, The Pokemon Company could possibly offer this long-awaited Unite license for free.

They had done a similar thing with Glaceon during the first anniversary. Players could complete an event called the "Icy Glaceon Challenge," after which they were awarded the Glaceon Unite license for free.

ElChicoEevee claims that Mewtwo will be awarded to all Pokemon Unite players for free through a similar event called "Crystal Cave Exchange Mewtwo." According to the data miner:

Explore the Crystal Cave during the event, and look for traces of:

1) When you log in during the event, you can obtain up to Mewtwo dice per day. You can roll a die to advance the number of squares rolled. You can only own one die obtained by logging in at a time.

2) If you're unhappy with the number you rolled, you can re-roll the die using Aeos coins. If you roll again, you will get a higher number than your previous roll. You can roll each die a maximum of Mewtwo time(s).

3) When you land on a square, you will unlock tile missions with different difficulty levels based on the square's number. You cannot roll your next die until you've completed one of the tile missions of the square you are currently on.

4) When you reach a point on the map where the path branches, you can choose which way to go, and there is a set chance you can obtain more rewards if you choose the path with tile missions that have higher difficulty levels: Mewtwo X cave coin(s): % X cave coin(s): %

5) Landing on a lucky square will allow you to advance further by the number shown on the lucky square.

6) You can obtain dice by logging in every day and exchanging event points obtained in Panic Parade for dice.

7) If you have more than one die, you will roll the die obtained by logging in first.

A similar event was set for Zacian. But in this case, players will get a creature they would love to have in Pokemon Unite.

Upcoming skins and exclusive Holowear in Pokemon Unite revealed by ElChicoEevee

According to Eevee, the following items are expected to come to Pokemon Unite in the coming days:

"Martial Arts Style (X): Mewtwo; Martial Arts Style (Y): Mewtwo; Special Style (Navy): Hoopa; Tuxedo Style (Blue-Green): Buzzwole; Orange Unite Style: Blaziken; Purple Unite Style: Blaziken; Marching Band Style: Dragonite; Marching Band Style: Inteleon; Magician Style: Chandelure; Purple we can confirm: Captain Style: Zacian; Captain Style: Lucario; Songstress Style: Lapras."

Note: All these leaks are mere rumors from a reputable source (ElChicoEevee), but we cannot confirm anything unless it is announced officially. As their previous leaks have provided positive results, we can hope these will not go in vain.

Poll : 0 votes