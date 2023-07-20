Pokemon Unite Mega Mewtwo X: Everything we know so far

Pokemon Unite's roster of Unite Licenses is expanding once more when Mewtwo and its Mega Mewtwo X evolution make their way to the MOBA title in time for its 2nd Anniversary celebration. Compared to Mega Mewtwo Y, which is slated to be released in August 2023, Mega Mewtwo X appears to be geared toward the All-Rounder role, where Y appears to be an Attacker.

When players begin a Pokemon Unite battle with this Unite License, they'll have control of Mewtwo and will be able to activate Mega Evolution by filling a special Mega Energy gauge. Once Mega Evolved, Mewtwo gains strength and receives enhanced properties to some of its moves.

For Pokemon Unite players curious about Mewtwo's abilities and moves, it doesn't hurt to examine the information as it's currently known.

Pokemon Unite Mega Mewtwo X: Ability, moves, Unite Move, stats, and more

As previously noted, Mega Mewtwo X will be Mewtwo's All-Rounder evolution in Pokemon Unite. Its stats resultingly skew toward durability and damage, but it won't have the best movement speed, support capabilities, or scoring potential.

According to Public Test Server data, Mega Mewtwo X has the following stats on the 5-star scale:

Offense - 4/5

- 4/5 Endurance - 4/5

- 4/5 Mobility - 3/5

- 3/5 Support - 2/5

- 2/5 Scoring - 2/5

When it comes to moves in Pokemon Unite, Mega Mewtwo X possesses a set of attacks that help it to deal damage while also enacting a small amount of crowd control. Mewtwo can also opt to utilize a teleport if necessary to close the distance with opponents or fall back from a battle.

Mega Mewtwo X's Moves and Abilities in Pokemon Unite

Pressure (Ability) - As the Mega Evolution gauge increases, Mewtwo's base Attack, Defense, and Special Defense stats also increase. When Mewtwo is at level 5 or higher and the gauge fills, it evolves into Mega Mewtwo X.

- As the Mega Evolution gauge increases, Mewtwo's base Attack, Defense, and Special Defense stats also increase. When Mewtwo is at level 5 or higher and the gauge fills, it evolves into Mega Mewtwo X. Basic Attack (Mewtwo) - Works like most other basic attacks in Pokemon Unite. However, dealing damage with these attacks fills the Mega Evolution gauge.

- Works like most other basic attacks in Pokemon Unite. However, dealing damage with these attacks fills the Mega Evolution gauge. Basic Attack (Mega Mewtwo X) - After Mega Evolving, Mega Mewtwo X transitions to melee attacks and will heal based on the damage it deals.

- After Mega Evolving, Mega Mewtwo X transitions to melee attacks and will heal based on the damage it deals. Barrier (Level 1 or 3) - Mewtwo gains a temporary shield that mitigates incoming damage and increases its movement speed.

- Mewtwo gains a temporary shield that mitigates incoming damage and increases its movement speed. Confusion (Level 1 or 3) - An attack that fires in a cone pattern. Damages opponents and renders them temporarily unable to act.

- An attack that fires in a cone pattern. Damages opponents and renders them temporarily unable to act. Future Sight (Level 5) - Mewtwo pulls a target to its position and marks it. While marked, the target takes extra damage and has its movement speed lowered. After a set time, the mark explodes, dealing damage based on how much was inflicted on the target while it was marked.

- Mewtwo pulls a target to its position and marks it. While marked, the target takes extra damage and has its movement speed lowered. After a set time, the mark explodes, dealing damage based on how much was inflicted on the target while it was marked. Psystrike (Level 5) - Mewtwo channels psychic waves at the enemy, dealing damage and slowing the target's movement speed. Mewtwo can move while this attack channels, and the creature gains the Unstoppable effect for the duration of the move. The final wave of Psystrike deals bonus damage and throws the target and any other enemies nearby into the air for a moment.

- Mewtwo channels psychic waves at the enemy, dealing damage and slowing the target's movement speed. Mewtwo can move while this attack channels, and the creature gains the Unstoppable effect for the duration of the move. The final wave of Psystrike deals bonus damage and throws the target and any other enemies nearby into the air for a moment. Recover (Level 7) - Creates a barrier that mitigates damage and increases Mewtwo's movement speed. Damage inflicted on the barrier will heal Mewtwo based on a portion of the damage. When the shield dissipates, Mewtwo's move cooldowns are reduced, and it receives progress toward its Mega Evolution gauge.

- Creates a barrier that mitigates damage and increases Mewtwo's movement speed. Damage inflicted on the barrier will heal Mewtwo based on a portion of the damage. When the shield dissipates, Mewtwo's move cooldowns are reduced, and it receives progress toward its Mega Evolution gauge. Teleport (Level 7) - Similarly to the held item Eject Button, Mewtwo teleports a short distance to a location designated by the player. After coming out of its teleportation, Mewtwo also receives a buff to its damage output and movement speed.

- Similarly to the held item Eject Button, Mewtwo teleports a short distance to a location designated by the player. After coming out of its teleportation, Mewtwo also receives a buff to its damage output and movement speed. Infinite Psyburn (Unite Move) - Mewtwo fires an AOE psychic blast that hits all enemy team members currently on the map regardless of range. In addition to taking damage, targets will have their movement speed and Defense stats reduced.

Pokemon Unite Mega Mewtwo X release date

As previously mentioned, Mega Mewtwo X's Unite License will be made available when Pokemon Unite's 2nd Anniversary event kicks off on July 21, 2023. According to the leaking community, it will be possible to unlock Mega Mewtwo X's license without spending any currencies by participating in the limited-time Crystal Cave challenge.

This new challenge will allegedly work in a similar capacity to the likes of Zacian or Mew, where Pokemon Unite players can complete objectives during Unite Battles to make progress in the Crystal Cave. As trainers continue to finish requirements in the challenge, they'll ultimately be able to unlock Mega Mewtwo X's license at no charge.