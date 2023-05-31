10 best top lane Pokemon in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite offers players one out of three trajectories to play in - top lane, bottom lane, and jungle. The top lane is possibly the most important one in the game, making it crucial for you and your team to control well for favorable outcomes. It is recommended that the best player on the team plays here to give you the best chance of a win.

While there are many Pokemon that thrive in the top lane, picking the best depends on your personal preference and your playstyle. Here are 10 of the best creatures you can use to dominate the top lane in Pokemon Unite.

Goodra, Pikachu, and eight other top lane experts in Pokemon Unite

1) Goodra

Goodra is a defending specialist who is an expert in playing in the top lane in Pokemon Unite. Its attack type is melee, and its damage type is Special. You can unlock the creature using 12,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems.

Goodra's strengths lie in its high durability and ability to self-sustain. It also has cooldown reduction mechanics built into its kit with the ability to inflict slows onto the opponent passively. However, you must keep in mind that Goodra is rather slow and quite vulnerable to crowd control.

2) Pikachu

Pikachu, the Pokemon mascot, is one of the easiest characters to play in Pokemon Unite, but it also nets an insane amount of value for players. It is an Attacker who specializes in ranged Special Attacks. Pikachu's license in the game requires 6000 Coins or 345 Gems to unlock.

Pikachu's biggest strength is its rapidly recharging Unite Move. It also has a relatively wide attacking range, having the ability to hit multiple opponents in a team fight. Additionally, Pikachu gets area-of-effect (AoE) stuns that can come in handy for crowd control. On the downside, Pikachu is fragile and lacks mobility to escape danger.

3) Delphox

Delphox, the final form of the Kalos fire-starter, is an Attacker in Pokemon Unite. It inflicts ranged Special-type damage onto enemies and is also an easy character to master. You will need 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Gems to unlock its license.

Delphox's strength lies in its high-impact area-of-effect attacks, which have a low cooldown. It is also a capable ally in team fights as it can handle its own and help teammates. It is, however, a glass cannon and quite weak in the early game. Delphox's attack range is also short, needing you to get up close and personal with the enemy.

4) Snorlax

Snorlax is by far one of the best top lane contenders in Pokemon Unite. It is an inflicter of contact-based Physical damage and is easy to master once you have played it for a while. Snorlax's license comes at a low cost of 6,000 Aeos Coins or 345 Aeos Gems for the value that it generates in-game.

Snorlax's high durability and tanking capacity make it a menace to get off the field. It gets access to great crowd-control abilities and can easily shift into a strong offensive build. Snorlax's downside is that it performs best with a teammate following up with strong offensive moves, and the fact that its best moves only come late in the game may become a concern for players.

5) Crustle

Crustle is a strong defender who thrives in the top lane with its melee-type Physical attacks and immense tanking capacities in Pokemon Unite. Its license will cost you 8,000 Coins or 460 Gems.

Crustle's strength lies in being a strong support or damage dealer, depending on the situation. It also gets displacing moves to alter the course of team fights and can stay mobile using Shell Smash. When playing Crustle, you must be careful of your skill shot proficiency, choose whether you want to play offensively or defensively, and commit to the build.

6) Lucario

Lucario is an all-rounder, shining in both defensive and offensive situations in Pokemon Unite. It also does contact-based Physical attacks. You should only pick up Lucario if you are an expert at the game. You will need to shell out 10,000 Coins or 575 Gems to unlock this creature.

Lucario is an expert at dealing damage with combo attacks, has excellent mobility, and is versatile enough to be played on any lane. Look out for crowd control moves when playing as Lucario, as it is quite susceptible to them.

7) Venusaur

Venusaur is an attacker who does ranged Special damage in Pokemon Unite. It can be unlocked for 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems. Venusaur is not too difficult to master, but spending some time honing your skills will take your gameplay to the next level.

Venusaur has a versatile moveset and offers a variety of offensive options with its large AoE effect moves. It is, however, rather fragile in the early game, and you will need to work on your aim to do damage consistently.

8) Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Ninetales is a ranged special attacker in Pokemon Unite. Its license costs 8,000 Coins or 460 Gems to unlock. Once unlocked, it is recommended that you play it in unranked game modes to get comfortable with it before you pick it in a ranked match.

Alolan Ninetales' moves in Pokemon Unite have a secondary effect of inflicting the freeze effect onto enemies. While it is an attacking specialist, it can support its teammates. One of its biggest strengths lies in the fact that it is really strong in the early game. Its biggest shortcomings are that it is very fragile and lacks mobility.

9) Lapras

Lapras is considered one of the best defenders in Pokemon Unite due to its tanky nature alongside strong ranged attacks. Its license costs 12,000 Coins or 575 Gems.

Lapras has super high durability and sustain abilities. It can also instantly knock out enemies with a direct hit from Perish Song. This Pokemon also grows very well in strength, keeping up with the pace of the game. Outside of its Unite Move, however, it has next to no mobility.

10) Gardevoir

Gardevoir is a strong creature in Pokemon Unite. It specializes in ranged damage and can be unlocked with 8,000 Coins or 460 Gems.

Gardevoir is a glass cannon with extremely high-impact AoE moves that can devastate the enemy from a long-range, letting it stay safe from counterattacks. It can play on its own as it can suppress the enemy with stuns and slows before hitting them with damage. Gardevoir suffers from a lack of mobility and fragile defenses, so be careful not to get into situations you don't have a clear advantage.

Poll : 0 votes