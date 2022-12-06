Pokemon Unite Pikachu guide: Best items, moveset, builds, and more

Pokemon Unite's cute and cuddly monster Pikachu is a true force to be reckoned with in battles. This Pocket Monster excels at attacking opponents with electricity from a distance. Sometimes, Pikachu's electric attacks can even leave opponents paralyzed. Considered to be the face of the iconic franchise, Pikachu enjoys worldwide fame and recognition along with its companion, Ash Ketchum.

Despite all this fame, Pikachu hasn't let down Pokemon Unite fans in any form. Although this attacker is small in size, it can certainly hold its own in battles. Even if Pikachu might not be able to take too many hits, it will be just fine if you manage to level it up a few times. Given below is a guide to one of the best builds for Pikachu in Pokemon Unite.

The best build for Pikachu in Pokemon Unite

Despite having no evolution in Pokemon Unite, Pikachu is still considered one of the best attackers on the platform. Although evolution hasn't been added for this fighter yet, it may be an option someday.

Nevertheless, focusing more on reducing the cooldown of Pikachu's moves allows players to use them more frequently during intense matches. With max level Held Items and cooldown reduction emblems, players can significantly reduce Electro Ball's cooldown to about three seconds.

Pikachu players should use their allies as shields and stay behind while continuously dishing out damage and maintaining a safe distance from enemy moves. You are also advised to farm the wild Pokemon present throughout the map and hit level 9 as fast as you can. Once it reaches level 9 in Pokemon Unite, Pikachu can learn the move Thunderstorm.

The Held item 'Shell Bell' recovers Pikachu's HP every time a move hits an enemy. Players can recover even more HP if their Sp. Attack stats are higher. Equipping the buff item 'Energy Amplifier' will greatly increase Pikachu's damage for four seconds after using its Unite Move.

This bonus damage will greatly amplify the power of other moves and Standard Attacks when the Energy Amplifier is activated. Using the aforementioned Thunderstorm will be advantageous in this situation as it already has a low charge rate.

The last Held item that players should use has to be Choice Specs, an offensive item that adds extra damage to Pikachu's moves.

When talking about Battle items, one could consider the Eject Button as the best choice for Pikachu's current build. This option provides players with the mobility to either get aggressive or be defensive based on what's required. You can also equip X Attack as your Battle item if you prefer to deal more damage and farm faster instead of being evasive.

As for the Boost Emblem loadout, it must consist of seven Black Emblems. These Black Emblems provide considerable cooldown reductions to Pikachu's moves, and adding two Green Emblems can boost Pikachu's damaging capabilities by a certain extent. You can equip any emblem that improves Sp. Atk or HP for the final Emblem slot.

In general, Pikachu players should use Thunderbolt in Pokemon Unite to lock down enemies with a long stun, with this move being vital to winning team battles. Pikachu's Electro Ball is another great option that stuns enemies and deals heavy damage within an AOE, if timed correctly.

