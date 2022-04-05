Pokemon Unite Held Item tier list (April 2022)

Held Items are a facet of the game that often goes unexplored in Pokemon Unite.

There are a surprisingly large number of held items in the game. The number of viable items it seems, though, is much smaller. Many gamers simply add Buddy Barrier and call it a day, or fall into the trap of running “what everybody else is running.” How do all of these items stack up against each other, though?

Which items should Pokemon Unite players be using?

S+ Tier

Buddy Barrier

It may be redundant at this point to say Buddy Barrier is good, but after close analysis, it really does deserve the praise it gets. Just about every Pokemon needs this item to have a team fight presence.

Players can get frustrated losing team fights because every opponent pops their Unite move and gives each other a shield.

S Tier

Muscle Band

Focus Band

Score Shield

It's almost impossible to stop a Crustle with Score Shield from scoring (Image via TiMi Studios)

These items can pretty much be used on any character, regardless of playstyle. For instance, every player in the world can benefit from having their lives saved in a team fight through Focus Band activating.

The same goes for Muscle Band, which provides a strong flat damage increase. Every character can use Score Shield to be more of an offensive presence, but some characters benefit from it more (mostly Crustle).

A Tier

Scope Lens

Razor Claw

Choice Specs

Absol often runs Razor Claw (Image via TiMi Studios)

These items can be great on certain Pokemon. Consider Absol, who usually likes to run both Razor Claw and Scope Lens. The latter increases the crit rate more, while Razor Claw scales better with high Attack characters.

Choice Specs is usually a better choice for SP Attackers whose stats scale over a wide range (Gardevoir).

B Tier

Wise Glasses

Energy Amplifier

Attack Weight

Special Attack Specs

Experience Share

Weakness Policy

Lucario usually runs Attack Weight (Image via TiMi Studios)

The items enter way more situational territory. It’s hard to find a reason to always run Attack Weight, for instance, but boy is it good on Lucario during the early game phase.

The viability of Weakness Policy is often debated, although it’s a rare pick, it can be nice on characters who like to engage in team fights. Energy Amplifier is another one that’s good on characters who like to be using their Unite Move often (Pikachu).

C Tier

Shell Bell

Float Stone

Assault Vest

Float Stone used to be used by Zeraora (Image via TiMi Studios)

Most of these items used to be used quite often, but then got outclassed hard. The Attack buffs that Shell Bell provide pale in comparison to Muscle Band and Razor Claw. Not too many Pokemon benefit from Float Stone any more, either.

Assault Vest is an odd case because it’s seen online a lot, but defensive characters likely prefer to run Score Shield, Focus Band and Buddy Barrier.

F Tier

Aeos Cookie

Leftovers

Rocky Helmet

Even defensive Pokemon like Snorlax don't use Leftovers often (Image via TiMi Studios)

It’s gonna be really tough for these items to find usage. In a game where Sitrus Berries are everywhere, Eldegoss and Blissy are healing teammates, and players can return to base at any time, HP recovery items are kind of pointless.

The chip damage that comes with Rocky Helmet is also so negligible that gamers are better off ignoring it.

