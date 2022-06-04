Delphox is arriving in Pokemon Unite in early June

Delphox looks like it will be the next addition to the Pokemon Unite roster.

TiMi Studios and Tencent Games are clearly working hard to make that roster as extensive and varied as possible.

Espeon was only recently put into the game after new additions like Duraludon, Aegislash, and the mighty Hoopa. Delphox is sure to spice up an already hectic meta in the game.

New Attacker being added to Pokemon Unite

After some leaks and rumors had predicted this, Delphox has been officially announced to be the next character in Pokemon Unite, coming on June 8. Given its high Special Attack in the main series, it will be a ranged Attacker in the MOBA, which means it should see play in the top lane.

Delphox will be the latest in a long list of Pokemon from the Kalos region to enter the game. In fact, two of the Kalos starters will be in the game once Delphox is released, the other being Greninja.

The only region with more starters is Kanto, which has all three in the MOBA (Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise).

Delphox is both Psychic and Fire-type. Its moveset is still a mystery at this point, but it’s a safe bet to assume one of its moves will be Mystical Fire, as it was initially meant to be Delphox’s signature move.

Players will also be pleased to see that Delphox’s license will only cost 8,000 coins. This is a departure from Espeon’s release, where they needed to participate in a week-long event to get the license for free. Otherwise, users would need to purchase Espeon.

Delphox is one of the Kalos starters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Delphox’s arrival was teased in a leak about a month ago. This same leak predicted Espeon, who is currently in the game. This has many fans believing that this leak was one hundred percent accurate.

If this is the case, the next character on their way should be Buzzwole and Glaceon. The latter currently looks like a strong possibility, with a screenshot of an icy Eevee being spread across the internet.

While many fans are wondering about Buzzwole, there is a possibility that it might not be an official license. Eclipse, known for releasing significant leaks, told SuperTweeds that Buzzwole might be only connected to an event or special game mode.

