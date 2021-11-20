How to get Glaceon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Glaceon is the Ice-type evolution of Eevee and can be added to your Pokedex in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

There are seven different Eeveelutions in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. All of them have their own special way of being acquired by evolving an Eevee in the game.

You can't catch a Glaceon outright, so you'll need an Eevee to evolve. Once you've got one, it will become a Glaceon by leveling up near an icy rock on Route 217 of Sinnoh.

A guide on how to evolve Eevee into Glaceon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Eevee in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)

You cannot get an Eevee in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl until you have unlocked the National Pokedex. This is given to you after you have entered the Hall of Fame by defeating the Champion.

That is unless you trade with someone who has already gotten their hands on an Eevee. If you manage to get one before entering the Hall of Fame, just know you need to be Byron in Canalave City before you can evolve it.

The Champion in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)

Now that you have an Eevee and want it to become a Glaceon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, head to Route 217. This is just southwest of Snowpoint City.

In the northeastern corner, you will reach an icy rock surrounded by tall grass. If you interact with it, the game will inform you that the rock is "bone-chilling to touch." That's how you know you're in the right spot.

The icy rock in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)

Once you're here, you will need to evolve your Eevee by one level. This can be done by battling in the tall grass around the rock, or you can use a Rare Candy to quickly gain that level.

As soon as a new level is reached, your Eevee will begin to evolve. As long as you don't cancel the process, Eevee will evolve into Glaceon, and it will be added to your Pokedex in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

