How to get Goodra in Pokemon Unite? (March 2023)

Goodra is a pseudo-legendary Dragon-type pocket monster from the Kalos region, having finally been added to Pokemon Unite. Starting March 16, 2023, players will be able to use the creature in the MOBA version of the Pokemon franchise.

Goodra is a Defender Pokemon who is Special Attack based. It has the same level of progression as its pseudo-legendary counterpart from the Kanto region, Dragonite. There are many interesting ways of using it, but you must first unlock the creature in your game. This article will tell you exactly how you can go about the process.

You can unlock Goodra using Aeos Gems or Coins in Pokemon Unite

Like most pocket monsters in Pokemon Unite, Goodra has to be unlocked in the game by purchasing its license. For the first week following its release, you must purchase the character using Aeos Gems only. Goodra's license currently costs 575 Aeos Gems.

To unlock the legendary creature in the game, you have to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open Pokemon Unite and click on the Shop icon on the homepage, as shown below.

Homepage of the game contains the Shop icon (Image via the Pokemon Company)

Step 2: Inside the Shop, you must enter the Unite Battle Committee section by touching the "Enter" button.

Shop in the game. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 3: Once you enter the United Battle Committee, you will find all the newly released licenses on the left side of the screen. The first of these should be the Goodra License. Select it to have it open up on the right side of the screen. Under the enlarged Goodra License, you'll find an option called "Obtain." Click on it.

Unite Battle Committe contains all the Licenses in the game. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 4: You will receive a final prompt to confirm your purchase of Goodra using 575 Aeos Gems. Click on "Obtain" again to confirm the choice.

The final step to unlock Goodra License (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you complete these steps, you can use Goodra in your Pokemon Unite playthrough. Remember that you must purchase Aeos Gems using real-world currency, which comes at around $20 for 1220 Gems.

If you don't want to spend money on this purchase, you must wait a bit longer. As seen in the last image, you can also get Goodra using Aeos Coins after six days. It will cost around 14,000 Coins when it is released.

Goodra appears to be a strong new Pokemon in the game and will potentially switch up the meta in the coming days. The last creature added to the game before Goodra was Zacian.

Poll : 0 votes