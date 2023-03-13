Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League 2023 playoffs: Schedule, match formats, where to watch and more

The playoff dates for Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League 2023 have finally been announced, and fans can gear up to watch their favorite team in battle. The inaugural invitation-only tournament will see six teams, the top two from each of the three leagues, engage in an epic battle of who will win the lion's share of the prize pool.

Pokemon Unite is a unique take on the long-running global franchise from the developers at TiMi Studio Group. The title is a free-to-play MOBA that has amassed over 80 million downloads across all platforms as of August 2022. It is available on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.

This article jots down all the available information on the playoffs stage of Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League 2023, including the schedule, the format, participating teams, and more.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League 2023 playoffs

The Asia Champions League 2023 playoffs will be held on Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The following top two teams from their respective regional leagues have earned their berth in the aforementioned playoffs:

Hi5 (the East Asia League) (Taiwan)

T2 (the East Asia League) (Japan)

MYS (the Southeast Asia League) (Malaysia)

RISE (the Southeast Asia League) (Indonesia)

Marcos Gaming (the India League) (India)

Revenant Esports (the India League) (India)

The total prize pool for the event is US$86,000, with the one standing at the end when the dust settles slated to earn the bigger piece of it. On the first day of the playoffs, the teams will be divided into two groups, with it being a best-of-three single round-robin format.

The teams placed at the bottom of both groups will be eliminated. In the semi-finals, the top team of one group will square up against the runner-up from the other. The grand finals will be held in a best-of-five format, with the official announcement revealing that the winner will get US$30,000.

It has also been revealed that the live streaming will begin on March 18, 2023, at 12 pm MYT (GMT+8). Fans can also visit Battle Arena Malaysia, Jaya Shopping Centre, by signing up here to see their teams battle for the crown.

Furthermore, the official announcement also mentioned that fans who register early will have the opportunity to get their hands on a limited edition Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League merchandise.

Players can watch the live stream using the following links:

