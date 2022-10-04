Pokemon Unite Lucario guide: Best items, moveset, builds, and more

Currently one of the top All-Rounders in Pokemon Unite, Lucario has been a staple within its defined role since the game's official launch. However, as changes have been made throughout the MOBA title's lifetime, Lucario's effectiveness has also fluctuated.

The excellent news for Lucario mains in Pokemon Unite is that the beloved Steel/Fighting-type is still a dominant combatant, specifically when taking on independent targets. It deals impressive damage, including bursts in specific builds, and has excellent mobility. This makes Lucario a fantastic laner in either top or bottom lanes, even if it isn't quite the jungler it used to be.

MOBA players seeking some great Lucario builds for Unite Battles can check out the item/move/emblem builds below.

Pokemon Unite: The top items, boost emblems, and moves for Lucario's optimal builds

Extreme Speed/Bone Rush Build

Lucario attacks a wild Pokemon in the jungle with Extreme Speed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Considered the most viable Lucario build at this point in Pokemon Unite, the Extreme Speed/Bone Rush loadout can be tricky to learn at first. However, once a trainer learns the nuances of applying Extreme Speed marks, the acclimation process should be easier.

Moves: Extreme Speed, Bone Rush

Battle Items: Full Heal or Eject Button

Held Items: Muscle Band, Attack Weight, Weakness Policy

Boost Emblem Colors/Stats: Six Brown Emblems, Four White Emblems. Prioritize HP and Attack stats. Reduce Special Attack.

This build makes Lucario a menace in the top lane. Extreme Speed and Bone Rush allow the brawler to deal increased damage to targets with Extreme Speed marks. Even better, it provides Lucario with a large amount of mobility, giving it the potential to dodge attacks and evade danger. Since crowd control can cause problems for Lucario, these two moves and the Battle Item Full Heal allow it to escape trouble.

Regarding Held Items, Muscle Band increases Lucario's attack speed and damage based on percentage. Attack Weight provides a stacking buff that further increases physical damage. Meanwhile, the Weakness Policy amps up Lucario's physical damage output as it takes damage in battle.

A combination of Brown and White Boost Emblems is ideal for rounding out this excellent Pokemon Unite build. Six Brown Emblems will offer Lucario a 4% increase in its attack power, and four White Emblems will bestow an additional 2% HP. This combination further cements Lucario as a top-tier All-Rounder with plenty of damage output and survivability.

Power-Up Punch/Close Combat Build

Lucario attacks Ludicolo with Close Combat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sacrificing mobility, this Pokemon Unite build ratchets up Lucario's damage output for pure burst. This loadout utilizing Power-Up Punch and Close Combat can allow trainers in Pokemon Unite to take down opponents in only a few hits.

There are limits to this build, as Defenders and Supports can still sustain the burst and keep fighting, but lower-health enemies like Attackers and Speedsters can be quickly burst down in both top and bottom lanes.

Moves: Power-Up Punch, Close Combat

Battle Items: X Speed

Held Items: Muscle Band, Attack Weight, Razor Claw

Boost Emblem Colors/Stats: Six Brown Emblems, Four Emblems of any color. Prioritize Attack stats, and reduce Special Attack and Movement Speed.

While Pokemon Unite trainers won't be able to chase down targets as quickly with this build, the Battle Item X Speed should somewhat alleviate this problem. Additionally, this build is similar to the Extreme Speed build by its Held Items but substitutes Weakness Policy with Razor Claw. The claw increases the base damage output of the Power-Up punch as well as its critical-hit rate.

Six Brown Boost Emblems ensure that Lucario's physical attack power is as immense as possible from one attack. However, Pokemon Unite players have options for the remaining emblems.

White Boost Emblems can help with their HP-boosting properties, while Pink Emblems can reduce the duration of crowd control effects that place Lucario in dangerous situations.

