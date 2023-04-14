How to get Lapras in Pokemon Unite

The latest addition to Pokemon Unite's diverse line-up, Lapras is a Water/Ice-type from the mainline series of Pokemon and was officially introduced in Generation I. The Transport Pokemon officially went live on April 13, 2023 in the MOBA video game from the Pokemon franchise. Lapras is a very tanky option that's capable of dishing out solid amounts of area damage around itself.

With access to potent crowd control abilities, Lapras can easily slow down and freeze its opponents. Furthermore, it can tank a heavy amount of burst damage, thanks to its special ability Shell Armor. You can generate plenty of value if you choose to use Lapras in Pokemon Unite, but before you can do so, you will have to unlock the creature in the game. This article will tell you exactly how to do that.

You can unlock Lapras in Pokemon Unite using Aeos Gems or Coins

Like many other pocket monsters in Pokemon Unite, you can unlock Lapras by purchasing a license for the creature from the in-game shop. As always, the license can be purchased using Aeos Gems, which is an in-game currency that you can buy using real-life money. The Lapras license currently costs 575 Aeos Gems.

To unlock Lapras in the game, you must follow these steps:

Step 1: Download the latest update of Pokemon Unite and open the game. On the homepage, click on the Shop icon as shown below.

Homepage of the game contains the Shop icon near the bottom left corner (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 2: Once you're in the shop, you will see the Unite Battle Committee. Enter it using the button as shown.

Shopping in the MOBA game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 3: Once you enter the Unite Battle Committee, you will find the list of all the newly released Pokemon on the left side of the screen, and you will have to select Lapras from them. Lapras should be the first one on the list, as it's the latest release.

Select Lapras from the list of newly released Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 4: Once you select the Lapras License, it will open up on the right side, with two buttons under it: Pokemon info and Obtain. You have to click on the latter if you want to purchase its License.

The Lapras License (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 5: Once you click on that button, the game will ask you to confirm your decision. Click on Obtain again if you wish to go through with this transaction and purchase the Lapras license for 575 Aeos Gems.

The final step to unlock Lapras License (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can follow these steps to easily get Lapras, as it appears to be a very strong creature in Pokemon Unite. It should be noted that you can get 1220 Aeos Gems for $20, which will allow you to easily purchase two Pokemon licenses.

If you don't wish to spend real money in Pokemon Unite, you can still get Lapras using Aeos Coins after the week-long Gem-exclusive period comes to an end. For that, you'll have to follow the same process, with the only difference being the in-game currency that you make the transaction with.

Poll : 0 votes