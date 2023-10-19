Pokemon Unite v1.12.1.4 patch notes: All winners and losers in latest update

The Pokemon Unite community is buzzing with excitement as the v1.12.1.4 patch notes have been released, and it's causing quite a stir. The update celebrates the return of the beloved Halloween event but another highlight of the update is the number of buffs and debuffs some of the Pocket Monsters have returned. Some of them were required and most awaited by the community while others caught fans and players by surprise. In this article, we'll take a closer look at what's changing in the world of Pokemon Unite and who the big winners and losers are in this update.

Winners of the latest Pokemon Unite patch update

Pokemon Unite Licences with major buffs

1) Blaziken

Blaziken received a well-deserved boost making it a more formidable fighter. Here are the changes:

Both Defence and Special Defense have been improved, making Blaziken a more durable choice.

Blaziken's basic attack speed in Punch Style has been increased from 30% to 40%.

The cooldown for Blaziken's Unite Move has been reduced by a second. Additionally, Spinning Flame Fist now provides 20% movement speed and Spinning Flame Kick now gives a 30% Attack boost.

2) Mew

A surprise not many saw coming was the buffs given to Mew:

After dealing with Special Attack damage, Mew now recovers HP equal to 12.5% from level 9 onwards.

Mew's basic attack damage has a 10% damage improvement. Additionally, the boosted attack damage gets a buff, essentially the longer it travels the larger the damage it deals.

Solar Beam and Light Screen cooldowns have been reduced.

These changes could make Mew a more formidable Pokemon in the right hands, and the addition of lifesteal to special attacks is an exciting development.

Pokemon Unite Licences with minor buffs

Licenses with minor buffs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Absol - The cooldown for Sucker Punch has been reduced by one second. Absol's Attack stats have been increased and Unite Move charges sooner.

2) Snorlax - Snorlax's Unite Move receives 20% HP recovery and 20% faster cooldown. Other than that, the Unite Move Snorlax's Flail gains a movement speed increase.

3) Decidueye - Both Defence and Special Defence have received a boost, making it less squishy. Additionally, Unite Move charges faster now.

Losers of the latest Pokemon Unite patch update

Pokemon Unite Licences with major debuffs

1) Mewtwo (Y)

One of the most significant changes in this patch is the substantial nerf to Mewtwo Y. Mewtwo Y, often considered a dominant force in the game, has received significant reductions in its power. Here are the key changes:

No Critical Hit Rate anymore : Mewtwo's critical hit rate has been reduced from 10% to 0%, meaning it no longer scores critical hits.

: Mewtwo's critical hit rate has been reduced from 10% to 0%, meaning it no longer scores critical hits. Future Sight: Opponents take lesser damage from Mewtwo Y when this skill is active

Opponents take lesser damage from Mewtwo Y when this skill is active Recover: The Mega gauge has been decreased by 50%. Additionally, both shield damage absorption and movement speed are reduced

The Mega gauge has been decreased by 50%. Additionally, both shield damage absorption and movement speed are reduced Special Attack: Mewtwo's base stat Special Attack has been lowered.

This extensive list of nerfs indicates a considerable shift in the balance of power. Mewtwo, once a dominant choice, is now less imposing, particularly with its critical hit rate completely removed.

2) Blissey

Blissey was considered one of the best supports in the game completely ruining the balance of the game. But the community has now shown support for the significant nerfs it got.

Helping Hand: The boosted attack speed and movement speed buff has been reduced

The boosted attack speed and movement speed buff has been reduced Safeguard: The shield's damage absorption has reduced

The shield's damage absorption has reduced Bliss Assistance: The shield provided by the Unite Move's damage absorption has been reduced by 20%

Pokemon Unite Licences with minor debuffs

Licenses with minor debuffs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Urshifu: Lapras's surging strikes have seen a damage reduction, and its HP recovery from basic attacks has been reduced to 2%. Additionally, its Defense is lowered.

2) Lapras: Lapras' Shell Armor gained a damage reduction decrease. It also recovers less HP from boosted attacks now. Additionally, Perish Song damage is also reduced.

3) Leafeon: Leafeon's Unite Move has seen a damage reduction and more energy is needed to charge it.

It's clear from the patch notes that the development team is actively working to balance the game and create a more enjoyable experience for all players. Some of the nerfs and buffs are surprising, while others are long-awaited changes that will likely shake up the metagame, especially with the nerfs involving Mewtwo Y.

As the update rolls out, the Pokemon Unite community will undoubtedly be experimenting with new Pokemon choices and strategies. Keep an eye on how these changes affect the game and adapt your gameplay accordingly.