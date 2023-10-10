Is recent Mythical debut ruining Pokemon Unite experience? 

Lately, the Pokemon Unite community has found itself in a state of frustration and discontentment. Many have lost interest in the game resulting in a decrease player count. A prominent player and Youtuber, Spragels, recently shared their grievances in a candid video.

In this article, we'll delve into the issues raised in the video and discuss whether the recent addition of Mythical Mewtwo is indeed ruining the Pokemon Unite experience for players.

How is Mega Mewtwo X and Y ruining Pokemon Unite experience?

For many players, the core appeal of the game has always been its fun factor. Despite occasional complaints about the ranking system and monetization, the game has consistently delivered an enjoyable experience. However, it seems like the introduction of Mythical Mewtwo has disrupted this balance.

The Current Meta: A Major Culprit

Mewtwo's impact in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The primary cause of frustration in the community appears to be the current meta. Mythical Mewtwo, both Mega Mewtwo X and Y, have emerged as a dominating force. The community has often pointed out that Mewtwo is not only incredibly powerful but also requires minimal skill to use effectively. This combination of power and simplicity causes distress among players.

One of the most alarming aspects highlighted is the fact that Mewtwo can make otherwise mediocre players perform well.

The YouTuber talks about a player with a low overall win rate but a surprisingly high win rate specifically Mewtwo. This creates a situation where the Pokemon can outperform skilled players simply because of its overpowered nature.

How demoralizing is Mewtwo's meta in Pokemon Unite?

The frustration caused by Mewtwo leads to a sense of demoralization among players. Even victories against Mewtwo don't bring the same satisfaction as they once did.

Matches against this Pokemon feel like a relentless grind, where players must rely on luck and hope for the opposing team to make mistakes.

One of the most troubling aspects pointed out is the absence of effective counters to Mewtwo. While there are strategies that work well against it, there isn't a true counter that can reliably shut it down.

Even highly skilled players, including some of the best in the world, struggle to defeat Mewtwo when it's in the hands of a competent player.

The recent introduction of Mythical Mewtwo, more specifically Mewtwo Y, has left the community in a state of disillusionment. The current meta, dominated by this overpowered and easy-to-use Pokemon, has resulted in matches that often feel unfair and demoralizing. Players are yearning for a change to restore the fun and balance that once defined the game.

As the Pokemon Unite community eagerly awaits a shift in the meta or a rebalancing of Mewtwo, it's clear that this issue has struck a chord with both casual and competitive players.