Pokemon Unite Mewtwo Y: Exploring possible mechanics and more

Pokemon Unite players are soon set to welcome Mega Mewtwo Y. It was announced in the Pokemon Presents Premiere that the Mewtwo Y Unite license is going to be available in the game from August 17, 2023. You can expect a similar event as Mewtwo X’s for this creature. The upcoming license is surely going to be one of the most powerful beasts in Pokemon Unite.

In this article, we are going to look at some of the mechanisms that come with Mewtwo Y and walk you through everything we know about Mega Mewtwo Y so far.

What role will Mega Mewtwo Y play in Pokemon Unite?

Unlike Mega Mewtwo X, Mega Mewtwo Y will play the role of an Attacker. You will be able to use this creature as a ranged fighter as its move pool has been crafted perfectly for the same. This creature will rely on its Special Attacks in Pokemon Unite and will most likely be an overall upgrade from Mega Mewtwo X.

This does not mean that Mega Mewtwo X will become a pushover. Mega Mewtwo Y will basically be more versatile on the battlefield. The normal forms of both Mega Mewtwo X and Y perform similarly.

Barrier and Confusion look and feel the same with both these creatures. But with the latter, you will be fighting at range. That is the biggest difference between these two variants of Mega Mewtwo in Pokemon Unite.

Mewtwo Y in Pokemon Unite: Mega Evolution and Attack mechanics

Similar to the Mega Evolution of Mewtwo X into Mega Mewtwo X, you will have to attack enemies on the battlefield to fill up your pressure gauge. Once that is full, Mewtwo Y will automatically transform into its Mega Forme.

As Mega Mewtwo Y, you will not only do more damage to the enemies than your basic forme, but you will also be doing area damage to anyone in the vicinity of your basic attack's point of impact.

Let us have a look at the other attacks in Mega Mewtwo Y’s move pool.

Mega Mewtwo Y with Teleport

Teleport on Mega Mewtwo Y is different from its other Mega Forme. You get two Teleport usages before the ability goes into cooldown. So, you can effectively chase enemies and eliminate them with your ranged attacks, or you can dash away from enemies and get them off your tail if you are low on health.

Similar to Mewtwo X, Mewtwo Y’s basic attack’s damage rises from 340 to 411 after using Teleport. However, this is only true for the first Teleport. If you use both your Teleport abilities in quick succession, Mewtwo Y’s basic attack will do 340 damage instead of 411.

Two Teleports paired with the Eject button will allow Mewtwo Y to cover large distances in a very short period of time. This is a major upgrade when compared to using this move with Mewtwo X in Pokemon Unite.

Mega Mewtwo Y with Future Sight

Future Sight works a little differently for Mewtwo Y than how it does for its X variant. Instead of pulling enemies closer to you, you will be pushing them away.

This falls in line with how Mega Mewtwo Y is set up to keep distance from your enemies. It is a great move but completely different from how it works while playing with Mewtwo X.

Mega Mewtwo Y with Psystrike

Like Future Sight, Psystrike works differently on Mewtwo Y as well. While playing with Mewtwo Y, you will do more damage with Psystrike the farther away you are from the enemies.

When you use this move while being close to your enemies, you will do 307 damage with every hit and 984 in the end. If you move back and use the same move, you will do 373 damage with every hit and 1253 in the end.

Mega Mewtwo Y with Recover

This move has a completely different mechanic when you play with Mega Mewtwo Y. The amount of health you recover is directly proportional to the amount of damage you deal on the enemies with your basic attack while using this move.

Another interesting thing about Recover while playing with Mewtwo Y is you can fill up your pressure gauge without engaging in any sort of combat. This means you can use Recover and move around the map and set yourself up for a big fight as you near your Mega Evolution.

Mega Mewtwo Y’s Unite move

This is the only move that is exactly similar to Mega Mewtwo X. It is a global move that deals damage to the enemy Pokemon anywhere on the map. Your Unite move will rain down on your enemies and stun them while dealing a lot of damage.

If you make Mega Mewtwo Y use Slick Spoon as the Held Item, you will be able to do a tad bit more damage with your Unite move than Mega Mewtwo X.

Best Held Items to use with Mega Mewtwo Y

The following items will give you the best results when used with Mewtwo Y:

Slick Spoon

Wise Glasses

Choice Specs

Muscle Band

Rapid Fire Scarf

Scope Lens

Can Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y be on the same team in Pokemon Unite?

As of the writing of this article, Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y cannot be on the same team. Your team can either have Mewtwo X or Mewtwo Y.

Having both would totally be overkill, and it could potentially alter or even break the Pokemon Unite metagame.