When is Mega Mewtwo Y coming to Pokemon Unite?

With the release of Mega Mewtwo X being a massive hit among Pokemon Unite fans, The Pokemon Company is en route to drop another 'mega' bomb in the game. Pokemon Presents announced that Mega Mewtwo Y will be coming to Pokemon Unite in the game on August 17, 2023.

While they did not provide us with a lot of information to play with regarding the release of Mega Mewtwo Y, we have some juicy intel about the event regarding the same.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Mega Mewtwo Y’s release in Pokemon Unite.

Everything you need to know about Mega Mewtwo Y's release in Pokemon Unite

Before the official announcement, we were banking hard on the leaks provided by the data miners that had suggested details regarding the launch of Mega Mewtwo X. Pokemon Presents did not reveal much about how we can get our hands on this Unite license.

This time around, thanks to our trusted data miners, we can say that Mega Mewtwo Y will be an Attacker in Pokemon Unite. That said, The Pokemon Company is known to alter the attributes of critters upon release. Since this information is not from an official source, we cannot claim that the data miners have hit the nail on the head.

We heard in the Pokemon Presents Premiere that you will be able to experience a different play style while battling your enemies with Mega Mewtwo Y. This indicates that data miner, ElChicoEevee, might be correct again. Only time will tell!

You can expect this Unite license to be obtainable through a similar event as Mega Mewtwo X. It will most likely be called Crystal Cave Challenge, and you will have similar missions during the event.

We cannot confirm yet as we do not have any more information to dive in. We will keep you posted as soon as we get to learn more about Mega Mewtwo Y.