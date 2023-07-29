Latest Pokemon Unite datamine leaks showcase upcoming events

Pokemon Unite dataminers are back with more leaks about events coming to the game. After the successful release of Mega Mewtwo X, The Pokemon Company is getting ready to shower fans with a bunch of new in-game content. ElChicoEevee is a dataminer who has leaked a lot of information about a number of upcoming Pokemon Unite events.

This individual has made accurate predictions in the past. So that adds credibility to the information that will be presented in this article. Let's now learn what major events are coming to Pokemon Unite and see if they're worth getting excited about.

All upcoming events in Pokemon Unite according to datamined information from ElChicoEevee

Fans can expect to see the following events in Pokemon Unite in the coming months:

Score Challenge: This event will start on July 29, 2023, at 12 am UTC and end on August 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC. The participant's points will be calculated based on how many times they score in the opponent's goals, along with the KOs and assists.

This is all that's known about the upcoming Pokemon Unite events. While the source of this information is reliable, one should still take it with a grain of salt.