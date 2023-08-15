Latest Pokemon Unite leaks hint at Mega Mewtwo nerf, balance changes, and more

Pokemon Unite players have been upset about Mega Mewtwo X being too overpowered. The trainers have been requesting an urgent nerf to this newly introduced creature in the game, and it looks like The Pokemon Company has finally answered their prayers. Recent leaks have surfaced that show massive balance changes that are coming to Pokemon Unite in the next update.
In this article, we will take a look at all the changes we can expect to encounter in the game after the 1.11.1.8 version update goes live.
Is Mega Mewtwo X being nerfed in the next update of Pokemon Unite?
Popular Unite data miner, ElChicoEevee, has recently posted the patch notes of the upcoming Pokemon Unite update.
One of the biggest changes involves revamping both the Mega forms of Mewtwo in the game. Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y are going to receive balance changes in the 1.11.1.8 version update of Unite.
While an immediate Mega Mewtwo X nerf was the common plea, there has not been a lot of information surrounding this creature and its balance changes. That said, we have details about Mega Mewtwo Y nerfs. We are not aware as to why Mega Mewtwo Y is receiving tweaks, as this creature has not even been released in the game.
Mega Mewtwo Y nerfs:
- Psystrike: Cooldown duration increased from 7.5 seconds to 9 seconds.
- Future Sight: Cooldown duration increased from 6 seconds to 8 seconds.
- Recover: Cooldown duration increased from 6 seconds to 10 seconds.
- Teleport: Cooldown duration increased from 8 seconds to 12 seconds.
Balance changes in the next Pokemon Unite update
Garchomp:
- Basic Attack Buff: Damage has been increased from 110% Attack to 120% Attack.
- Unite Move Buff: Livid Outrage’s cooldown duration has been reduced from 134 seconds to 112 seconds.
Talonflame:
- Brave Bird Buff: This attack has been increased from 230% Attack + 18*(Level 1) + 800 to 253% Attack + 20*(Level 1) + 880.
Crustle:
- Sturdy Passive Buff: Cooldown duration reduced from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds.
- X-Scissor Buff: Cooldown duration decreased from 7 seconds to 6 seconds.
- Unite Move Buff: Rubble Rouser’s attack has been increased from 120% Attack + 10*(Level 1) + 270 to 160% Attack + 12*(Level 1) + 360.
Tyranitar:
Tyranitar’s Health Points (HP) are receiving a rework. In the 1.11.1.7 version, this creature had the following HPs:
- Level 1: 3150
- Level 2: 3224
- Level 3: 3313
- Level 4: 3420
- Level 5: 3809
- Level 6: 3964
- Level 7: 4150
- Level 8: 4373
- Level 9: 5161
- Level 10: 5482
- Level 11: 5868
- Level 12: 6330
- Level 13: 6885
- Level 14: 7551
- Level 15: 8350
After the 1.11.1.8 version update in Pokemon Unite, Tyranitar will have the following Hit Points:
- Level 1: 3150
- Level 2: 3231
- Level 3: 3328
- Level 4: 3445
- Level 5: 3868
- Level 6: 4036
- Level 7: 4238
- Level 8: 4480
- Level 9: 5336
- Level 10: 5685
- Level 11: 6104
- Level 12: 6606
- Level 13: 7209
- Level 14: 7932
- Level 15: 8800
At level 15, Tyranitar is receiving a significant HP buff of 500 points. People are hopefully going to find this creature useful in the game. A Twitter user said:
“Finally a Tyranitar buff!! I can get back and the Blue Ribbon grind, he hasn’t had much love before.”
This goes to show that Tyranitar was in desperate need of some tweaking.
Besides the HP buff, Tyranitar’s Unite Move is also going to receive a buff. Previously, the Unite Move’s cooldown was set at 134 seconds. In the new Pokemon Unite update, the cooldown period will be reduced to 112 seconds.
(Note: Since these are not from official sources, we request you to take everything with a grain of salt. We can confirm these updates only after the official sources announce them.)