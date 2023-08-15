Latest Pokemon Unite leaks hint at Mega Mewtwo nerf, balance changes, and more

Pokemon Unite players have been upset about Mega Mewtwo X being too overpowered. The trainers have been requesting an urgent nerf to this newly introduced creature in the game, and it looks like The Pokemon Company has finally answered their prayers. Recent leaks have surfaced that show massive balance changes that are coming to Pokemon Unite in the next update.

In this article, we will take a look at all the changes we can expect to encounter in the game after the 1.11.1.8 version update goes live.

Is Mega Mewtwo X being nerfed in the next update of Pokemon Unite?

Popular Unite data miner, ElChicoEevee, has recently posted the patch notes of the upcoming Pokemon Unite update.

One of the biggest changes involves revamping both the Mega forms of Mewtwo in the game. Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y are going to receive balance changes in the 1.11.1.8 version update of Unite.

While an immediate Mega Mewtwo X nerf was the common plea, there has not been a lot of information surrounding this creature and its balance changes. That said, we have details about Mega Mewtwo Y nerfs. We are not aware as to why Mega Mewtwo Y is receiving tweaks, as this creature has not even been released in the game.

Mega Mewtwo Y nerfs:

Psystrike : Cooldown duration increased from 7.5 seconds to 9 seconds.

: Cooldown duration increased from 7.5 seconds to 9 seconds. Future Sight : Cooldown duration increased from 6 seconds to 8 seconds.

: Cooldown duration increased from 6 seconds to 8 seconds. Recover : Cooldown duration increased from 6 seconds to 10 seconds.

: Cooldown duration increased from 6 seconds to 10 seconds. Teleport: Cooldown duration increased from 8 seconds to 12 seconds.

Balance changes in the next Pokemon Unite update

Garchomp:

Basic Attack Buff : Damage has been increased from 110% Attack to 120% Attack.

: Damage has been increased from 110% Attack to 120% Attack. Unite Move Buff: Livid Outrage’s cooldown duration has been reduced from 134 seconds to 112 seconds.

Talonflame:

Brave Bird Buff: This attack has been increased from 230% Attack + 18*(Level 1) + 800 to 253% Attack + 20*(Level 1) + 880.

Crustle:

Sturdy Passive Buff : Cooldown duration reduced from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds.

: Cooldown duration reduced from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds. X-Scissor Buff : Cooldown duration decreased from 7 seconds to 6 seconds.

: Cooldown duration decreased from 7 seconds to 6 seconds. Unite Move Buff: Rubble Rouser’s attack has been increased from 120% Attack + 10*(Level 1) + 270 to 160% Attack + 12*(Level 1) + 360.

Tyranitar:

Tyranitar’s Health Points (HP) are receiving a rework. In the 1.11.1.7 version, this creature had the following HPs:

Level 1: 3150

3150 Level 2: 3224

3224 Level 3: 3313

3313 Level 4: 3420

3420 Level 5: 3809

3809 Level 6: 3964

3964 Level 7: 4150

4150 Level 8: 4373

4373 Level 9: 5161

5161 Level 10: 5482

5482 Level 11: 5868

5868 Level 12: 6330

6330 Level 13: 6885

6885 Level 14: 7551

7551 Level 15: 8350

After the 1.11.1.8 version update in Pokemon Unite, Tyranitar will have the following Hit Points:

Level 1: 3150

3150 Level 2: 3231

3231 Level 3: 3328

3328 Level 4: 3445

3445 Level 5: 3868

3868 Level 6: 4036

4036 Level 7: 4238

4238 Level 8: 4480

4480 Level 9: 5336

5336 Level 10: 5685

5685 Level 11: 6104

6104 Level 12: 6606

6606 Level 13: 7209

7209 Level 14: 7932

7932 Level 15: 8800

At level 15, Tyranitar is receiving a significant HP buff of 500 points. People are hopefully going to find this creature useful in the game. A Twitter user said:

“Finally a Tyranitar buff!! I can get back and the Blue Ribbon grind, he hasn’t had much love before.”

This goes to show that Tyranitar was in desperate need of some tweaking.

Besides the HP buff, Tyranitar’s Unite Move is also going to receive a buff. Previously, the Unite Move’s cooldown was set at 134 seconds. In the new Pokemon Unite update, the cooldown period will be reduced to 112 seconds.

(Note: Since these are not from official sources, we request you to take everything with a grain of salt. We can confirm these updates only after the official sources announce them.)