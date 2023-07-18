Latest Pokemon Unite leaks hint at shop changes, including holowear and license discounts

A new Battle Pass is about to begin in Pokemon Unite as the sixteenth iteration nears completion. The Pokemon Company stated that Battle Pass 17 will be available on July 21, 2023, at 0:00 UTC. The current iteration will remain accessible to Unite players until July 20, 2023. The community is thrilled despite the trailer providing a small amount of information.
Besides the new Battle Pass, we will also see Mewtwo making its debut in the world of Pokemon Unite. Along with the Mewtwo Unite license, you will also see a wide array of Holowear in the Unite shop.
These bits of information have been extracted from the game files by a well-known data miner, ElChicoEevee. These leaks show upcoming Holowear and exciting license discounts. This article will dive into these unveilings from ElChicoEevee.
Note: Since these are leaks, take them with a grain of salt. We cannot confirm them unless announced by an official source.
New Holowear in Pokemon Unite shop
Studying ElChicoEevee’s leaks, we have come across the following Holowear that will be coming to Unite:
- Unite License X: Mewtwo; 16-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 700; Coins: 15000
- Captain Style: Lucario; 03-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 2199
- Songstress Style: Lapras; 31-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 2199
- Magician Style: Chandelure; 10-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 1050
- Marching Band Style: Inteleon; 24-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 1050
- Martial Arts Style (X): Mewtwo; 21-07-2023 07:00 UTC; Gems: 400
- Captain Style: Tsareena + Unite License; 27-07-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 3399
- Special Style: Hoopa (a Bundle); 24-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 2100
- Tuxedo Style: Buzzwole (a Bundle); 03-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 800
- Special Style (Navy): Hoopa; 24-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 1050
- Tuxedo Style (Blue-Green): Buzzwole; 03-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 400
All Unite License discounts in the Pokemon Unite shop
The following licenses will be up for purchase at discounted prices from the Special Shop in Pokemon Unite after the next update:
- Unite License: Lapras
- Unite License: Goodra
- Unite License: Comfey
- Unite License: Dragapult
- Unite License: Urshifu
- Unite License: Sableye
- Unite License: Zoroark
- Unite License: Clefable
- Unite License: Scizor
- Unite License: Mew
- Unite License: Tyranitar
- Unite License: Duraludon
- Unite License: Aegislash
- Unite License: Trevenant
- Unite License: Tsareena
- Unite License: Decidueye
- Unite License: Lucario
- Unite License: Garchomp
- Purple Unite Style: Aegislash
- Orange Unite Style: Aegislash
- Adept Style: Machamp
- Band Style: Zeraora
- Guardian Style: Mr. Mime
- Rock n Roll Style: Trevenant
- Martial Arts Style: Snorlax
- Ninja Style: Decidueye
- Marine Style: Dragonite
- Warm Style: (Pokemon unknown)
- Dark Suit Style: Duraludon
- Guardian Style: Snorlax
- Wanderer Style: Slowbro
- Tuxedo Style: Mamoswine
- Tuxedo Style: Talonflame
- Tuxedo Style: Garchomp
- Tuxedo Style: Delphox
- Tuxedo Style: Cinderace
- Masked Style: Greedent
- Beach Style: Absol
All cosmetics for your player in Pokemon Unite
You will get the following Sets for your player:
- Cherry Blossom Set
- Tsareena Set
- Mew Set
- Ranger Set
- Excavation Set
- Glaceon Set
- Colored Contact Lenses (Shiny Pink); 31-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 200
- Uniform (WCS 2023); 28-07-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 508
That's all we know about the upcoming in-game content from the leaks provided by ElChicoEevee. To learn about Mega Mewtwo X and Y, including their release dates, license cost, and more, check out this article.