Latest Pokemon Unite leaks hint at shop changes, including holowear and license discounts

A new Battle Pass is about to begin in Pokemon Unite as the sixteenth iteration nears completion. The Pokemon Company stated that Battle Pass 17 will be available on July 21, 2023, at 0:00 UTC. The current iteration will remain accessible to Unite players until July 20, 2023. The community is thrilled despite the trailer providing a small amount of information.

Besides the new Battle Pass, we will also see Mewtwo making its debut in the world of Pokemon Unite. Along with the Mewtwo Unite license, you will also see a wide array of Holowear in the Unite shop.

These bits of information have been extracted from the game files by a well-known data miner, ElChicoEevee. These leaks show upcoming Holowear and exciting license discounts. This article will dive into these unveilings from ElChicoEevee.

Note: Since these are leaks, take them with a grain of salt. We cannot confirm them unless announced by an official source.

New Holowear in Pokemon Unite shop

A new outfit for Mewtwo will be coming to the shop (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Studying ElChicoEevee’s leaks, we have come across the following Holowear that will be coming to Unite:

Unite License X: Mewtwo; 16-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 700; Coins: 15000

Captain Style: Lucario; 03-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 2199

Songstress Style: Lapras; 31-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 2199

Magician Style: Chandelure; 10-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 1050

Marching Band Style: Inteleon; 24-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 1050

Martial Arts Style (X): Mewtwo; 21-07-2023 07:00 UTC; Gems: 400

Captain Style: Tsareena + Unite License; 27-07-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 3399

Special Style: Hoopa (a Bundle); 24-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 2100

Tuxedo Style: Buzzwole (a Bundle); 03-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 800

Special Style (Navy): Hoopa; 24-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 1050

Tuxedo Style (Blue-Green): Buzzwole; 03-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 400

All Unite License discounts in the Pokemon Unite shop

Eevee @ElChicoEevee



mewtwo you dont have more poses or what?



smash mewtwo and unite skin mewtwo

The following licenses will be up for purchase at discounted prices from the Special Shop in Pokemon Unite after the next update:

Unite License: Lapras

Unite License: Goodra

Unite License: Comfey

Unite License: Dragapult

Unite License: Urshifu

Unite License: Sableye

Unite License: Zoroark

Unite License: Clefable

Unite License: Scizor

Unite License: Mew

Unite License: Tyranitar

Unite License: Duraludon

Unite License: Aegislash

Unite License: Trevenant

Unite License: Tsareena

Unite License: Decidueye

Unite License: Lucario

Unite License: Garchomp

Purple Unite Style: Aegislash

Orange Unite Style: Aegislash

Adept Style: Machamp

Band Style: Zeraora

Guardian Style: Mr. Mime

Rock n Roll Style: Trevenant

Martial Arts Style: Snorlax

Ninja Style: Decidueye

Marine Style: Dragonite

Warm Style: (Pokemon unknown)

Dark Suit Style: Duraludon

Guardian Style: Snorlax

Wanderer Style: Slowbro

Tuxedo Style: Mamoswine

Tuxedo Style: Talonflame

Tuxedo Style: Garchomp

Tuxedo Style: Delphox

Tuxedo Style: Cinderace

Masked Style: Greedent

Beach Style: Absol

All cosmetics for your player in Pokemon Unite

You will get the following Sets for your player:

Cherry Blossom Set

Tsareena Set

Mew Set

Ranger Set

Excavation Set

Glaceon Set

Colored Contact Lenses (Shiny Pink); 31-08-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 200

Uniform (WCS 2023); 28-07-2023 00:00 UTC; Gems: 508

That's all we know about the upcoming in-game content from the leaks provided by ElChicoEevee. To learn about Mega Mewtwo X and Y, including their release dates, license cost, and more, check out this article.