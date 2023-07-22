Mega Mewtwo X has finally arrived in Pokemon Unite, and it's time to harness the power of this formidable melee all-rounder. This potent critter boasts incredible attack stats and evolves into a fearsome combatant, making it an exciting addition to the game. This license has instantly climbed among the most desirable creatures with an exhilarating moveset, a unique gimmick, and a threatening Unite move.

In this guide, we will explore Mega Mewtwo X's abilities and the optimal strategies to dominate the current meta in Pokemon Unite.

Mega Mewtwo X in Pokemon Unite: Moveset, General tactics, other tips to dominate with

Early Game (Levels 1-5)

At level 1, you'll choose between two moves, Confusion and Barrier. Starting with Confusion is recommended, as it deals decent damage, has a fast fire rate, and can stun opponents, making it a reliable tool, especially during the early laning. At level 3, you can unlock Barrier, which provides a shield and increases your movement speed, enhancing your survivability.

Mega Gauge and Evolution

Mega Mewtwo X in Pokemon Unite has a unique mechanic, The Mega Gauge, which fills up during combat. However, you can't access Mega Evolution until you reach level 5. The more damage you inflict on any opposing Pokemon, the higher your stats will become, making Mega Mewtwo X progressively more powerful. Once your Mega Gauge is complete, you'll transform into Mega Mewtwo X, gaining a significant boost in attack, special attack, and HP.

Moveset

For your first move, you have a choice between Future Sight and Psy Strike. Future Sight is the more powerful meta option that damages and pulls opponents toward you, stunning them and placing a mark. When attacked, the marked opponent takes additional damage, leading to explosive damage upon the mark's explosion.

On the other hand, Psy Strike received a buff and is also a viable but less impactful choice, dealing damage to a locked-on target. It also slows the target and reduces the damage taken while using the move.

Choosing Your Second Move

Mewtwo X moveset in Pokemon Unite (Image via Pokemon UNITE)

At level 7, you'll have to choose between Teleport and Recover. Teleport is a versatile and beneficial ability that acts as a quick, low-cooldown eject button with added benefits. It provides a move speed increase, boosted damage, and faster Mega Gauge charging for a short duration after use. It is an excellent tool for chasing opponents or disengaging from unfavorable fights, making it the more favorable meta-pick.

Recover grants you a shield, and any damage taken while the protection is active will recover as HP. It also increases move speed, similar to Barrier, and works best when used during combat to sustain and regain health.

Unite Move: Psychic Barrage

Mega Mewtwo X's Unite Move, Psychic Barrage, calls forth a barrage of psychic energy from the sky, targeting all five enemy Pokemon on the map. While powerful, opponents can dodge the attack, making it essential to time its usage carefully. Items like the Shedinja doll and the eject button provide escape options, so be aware. However, activating the move grants players full map vision, revealing opponents' positions.

Additional tips

An effective combo involves using future sight immediately followed up with the unite move to make it harder for opponents to escape, dealing more damage. When in Mega form, the move becomes even more potent. Beyond combat, the move allows players to steal objectives like Rayquaza and Reggieeleki if rival Pokemon are nearby.

A general tip would be that players must stay close to their team, prioritize targets, secure objectives, and push lanes. Reaching a higher level of gameplay in Pokemon Unite is crucial to accessing the fully-upgraded moveset.

Item and Boost Emblem Recommendations

Mewtwo as seen in the Pokemon Unite event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To maximize Mega Mewtwo X's potential, consider equipping items like Muscle Band, Rapid-fire Scarf, Weakness Policy, Attack Weight, or Scope Lens. Boost Emblems should focus on White and Brown stats to enhance HP and attack power, while some investment in critical hit rate could also be beneficial.

Mega Mewtwo X is a force to be reckoned with in Pokemon Unite, boasting an impressive moveset and the ability to become even more potent in combat. You can dominate the current meta with the right strategy and item choices and emerge victorious in battles. Master the synergy of Future Sight or Psy Strike, Teleport, and Psychic Barrage, and you'll unleash the true potential of Mega Mewtwo X on the Pokemon Unite battlefield.