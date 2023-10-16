Pokemon Unite Mimikyu guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite is gearing up to introduce a new addition to the game, Mimikyu. In just a few days, this little Fairy/Ghost trickster is sneaking into Aeos Island, and this article will make sure you are well-prepared to take on foes with this mysterious Pokemon.

Mimikyu is an all-rounder and falls into the "intermediate" difficulty category. The official release date for this Pocket Monster is October 19, 2023, during the Halloween special event.

Mimikyu's stats in Pokemon Unite are well-balanced, with HP and Special Attacks being the only stats lower than others. Its Special Defence is the highest of all, hence its all-round categorization. Its moveset, which is perfectly suited to both brawling and dealing massive single-target damage, works exceptionally well with its Unite Move.

What are Mimikyu's movesets in Pokemon Unite?

One of the most crucial aspects of Mimikyu's kit in Pokemon Unite is its boosted basic attacks. These attacks hit multiple times and get boosted every time you use a move throughout the game. This mechanic allows you to chain your basic attacks with your moves continuously, adding a significant layer of depth to your playstyle.

Mimikyu's passive ability, Disguise, is an important aspect of its kit. The disguise absorbs damage until it breaks, marking the opponent who damages it. During this time, you deal extra damage to the marked foe. If you KO the marked opponent, Disguise reactivates faster, making it easier to take on the next target.

Astonish - This move is your bread and butter for clearing wild Pokemon and securing KOs in the lane. It boasts decent area coverage and a good burst, making it a valuable tool in your arsenal.

Scratch - Scratch is a two-part move, and you don't even need to land the first part to use the second. Dash in, unleash a boosted attack, and finish with a powerful hit. The damage of this move increases as your opponent's HP drops, making it ideal for securing last hits and finishing off foes.

Later in the game, players have to decide between Play Rough and Shadow Claw.

Play Rough - This move allows you to dash onto your opponent, dealing damage and stunning them briefly. However, it lacks the damage potential that Shadow Claw offers.

Shadow Claw - This move is the star of the show. It hits enemies, reduces their movement speed, and heals you. Additionally, the more basic attacks you land, the more powerful this move becomes. Plus, it grants a boosted attack after use and reduces its cooldown as you hit opponents with basic attacks. Shadow Claw is undeniably the top pick for this slot.

Players also have a decision between Shadow Sneak and Trick Room, both of which have their merits.

Shadow Sneak - This move is your go-to option for quick and sneaky plays. It allows you to dash towards an opponent, dealing damage continuously. The unique feature of this move is its ability to extend its distance when traveling through walls or grass. It's perfect for surprising enemies, securing objectives, and stealing Rayquaza.

Trick Room - Trick Room offers a dash, similar to Shadow Sneak, but it also creates a zone where you take less damage from enemies outside of it. Plus, your dash speed increases while inside the Trick Room, and every dash resets your Shadow Claw. While Shadow Sneak is powerful, Trick Room could find a place in your playstyle, especially against enemies who rely on slows.

Unite Move

Play With Me? - Mimikyu's Unite Move is quite a game-changer. It allows you to jump onto opponents, even during their Unite Moves, dealing damage while preventing anyone else from interfering. This lockdown ends when your shield is depleted or after a short duration. This Unite Move is a great tool for isolating and KOing squishy foes quickly.

What is the best setup for Mimikyu in Pokemon Unite?

Best held items for Mimikyu in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to items in Pokemon Unite, you'll want to build Mimikyu for enhanced attack and critical hit potential. Consider using a Muscle Band, Razor Claw for extra attack and movement speed, and a third item that complements your preferred playstyle.

If you are not sure, here are some other items that will help Mimikyu in Pokemon Unite:

Focus Band

Weakness Policy

Scope lens

Attack Weight

Buddy Barrier

As for Boost Emblems, go for a Brown and White setup that focuses on critical hit and attack, as Mimikyu excels in close combat in Pokemon Unite. Its quick movements make it hard to get caught by foes in Pokemon Unite.

Players are excited to see how Mimikyu alters the Pokemon Unite meta, and this guide has hopefully given you some valuable insights into this new addition. Whether you prefer the sneaky Shadow Sneak or the strategic Trick Room, Mimikyu has the potential to be a formidable force on the battlefield.