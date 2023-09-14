Pokemon Unite Blaziken unlock guide

The latest addition to Pokemon Unite's cast of playable Pocket Monsters is Blaziken, a Fire-type starter from the Hoenn region. This creature didn't receive the love it deserved in the main series games, being severely outclassed by Swampert in those titles. However, it will be a force to be reckoned with in Pokemon Unite. Blaziken's release was teased during the finale of the Pokemon World Championships and was released on September 14, 2023.

To play the game as Blaziken, you will need to unlock its license first. If you are a new player and feel unsure about the process, this guide will walk you through all the necessary steps. Here's how to play Unite as Blaziken.

How to unlock Blaziken in Pokemon Unite

Six steps are involved in purchasing Blaziken's license in Pokemon Unite:

Step 1: Click on the shopping basket icon to enter the Shop.

Step 1 to unlock Blaziken (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 2: Click on Enter.

Step 2 to unlock Blaziken (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 3: Click on the Blaziken license.

Step 3 to unlock Blaziken (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 4: Click on the Obtain button at the bottom right of the screen.

Step 4 to unlock Blaziken (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 5: Confirm whether you simply want the license or the one with a skin.

Step 5 to unlock Blaziken (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 6: Finalize your purchase.

Step 6 to unlock Blaziken (Image via The Pokemon Company)

How much does the Blaziken license cost in Pokemon Unite?

Expand Tweet

To unlock Blaziken in Pokemon Unite, you have to purchase its license from the game's store. For the initial week after this entity's release, it will have to be exclusively bought using Aeos Gems, which players must buy using real-world money. Following this period, the license will be available for purchase using Aeos Coins, which can be accumulated by playing Pokemon Unite.

If you wish to play Blaziken in the first week, you must shell out 575 Aeos Gems. You can purchase a minimum of 1,220 Aeos Gems for $20. This will leave you with enough Gems to buy the Blaziken contract as well as its in-game license.

After this exclusive period, the license may be purchased using 8,000-10,000 Aeos Coins, similar to other starters like Cinderace and Inteleon.

Is the Blaziken license worth it in Pokemon Unite?

Expand Tweet

Yes, getting Blaziken's license is worth it. Previews suggested that this entity is all set to be one of the best Junglers in the title. With a wide set of melee attacks that it can easily switch between, along with powerful combos, the creature is an excellent balance of mobility, damage, and sustenance.

That said, keep in mind that you will need some experience in the game to unleash Blaziken's full potential.