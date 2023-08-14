Pokemon Unite upcoming licenses announced, including Generation IX Grass-type

Three new licenses were announced for Pokemon Unite at the end of the Pokemon World Champions 2023 in Yokohama, Japan, on August 13, 2023. Each of these Pocket Monsters hails from a different region, and one of them represents the latest Generation IX main-series games. The first among them will arrive on September 12, 2023, and the rest will follow over the course of the year.

The three Pokemon that will be added to Pokemon Unite this year are Blaziken, Mimikyu, and Meowscarada. Blaziken hails from the Hoenn region of the Generation II games, Mimikyu from Alola of Generation V, and Meowscarada from Paldea of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything known so far about Blaziken, Mimikyu, and Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite

Blaziken

Blaziken (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blaziken will be the first new addition to arrive in Pokemon Unite.

In the trailer, Blaziken starts off in its final form, but those using it in a match will start off as Torchic, evolve into Combusken, and finally reach the Blaziken form.

From what's been shown in the clip, Blaziken appears to be a physcial attacker who can dish out a flurry of fire punches and kicks. Its Unite Move sees it prepping up and sending out a wave of fire. Overall, the critter seems to be able to move around fast, so you may not want to take it on in close quarters.

Mimikyu

Mimikyu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mimikyu's kit in Pokemon Unite is designed for sneaking up on your enemies and defeating them before they know what hit them.

The trailer shows Mimikyu using a move that resembles Shadow Sneak or Phantom Force from the main series titles. Mimikyu also appears to have a Unite Move where it traps its target under a net and bashes it to a pulp.

With these abilities, Mimikyu might be a force to be reckoned with.

Meowscarada

Meowscarada's arrival is likely the most exciting part of the announcement. The design of the Grass-type starter from Paldea is said to have taken inspiration from a magician. The trailer shows it evolve from Sprigatito into Floragato and finally into Meowscarada.

Its attacks in the MOBA also resemble magic tricks similar to its signature move Flower Trick. Unlike Blaziken and Mimikyu, Meowscarada seems to be more Special Attack oriented, with attacks that strike from a distance.

The trailer ends with what seems to be Meowscarada's Unite Move, which catches an enemy critter in a literal storm.

These Pocket Monsters seem like promising additions to the Pokemon Unite roster, but only time will tell how well they match up with the rest of the characters in the game.