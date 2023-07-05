How to get Inteleon in Pokemon Unite? 

Inteleon is the latest addition to Pokemon Unite's growing list of playable characters. It is the final form of the Water-type starter from the Galar region, where Generation VIII of the main series games was based. The creature is available worldwide in the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) format game based on the franchise from 12 am PT on July 4, 2023.

Inteleon's release date had been postponed by a day after a delay on the part of the makers of the game. It is set to be an Attacker in Pokemon Unite, specializing in ranged Special-type damage.

It shines as a Jungler whose primary task is to collect resources for the team and hinder the enemy's plans as well as possible.

That said, if you are new to the game, you might want to know how to easily get your hands on the Secret Agent Pokemon in Pokemon Unite. This article will take you step-by-step through the entire process.

How to unlock Inteleon's license in Pokemon Unite?

To unlock Inteleon in the game, you will have to purchase its license. For the first week after its release, players can purchase the license with 575 Aeos Gems, the game's premium currency.

You will have to purchase this in-game token currency using real-world currency. You can buy 1,220 Aeos Gems for $20. With a single $20 purchase, you will be set for the Inteleon contract as well as the next Pocket Monster that comes to the game.

After the first week, you can get the Water-type Galar starter using Aeos Coins, which is the free currency in the game. The developer hasn't revealed the exact price, but it can be speculated to be around 8,000-10,000 Aeos Coins, just like Cinderace.

For now, you have to follow these steps to get Inteleon in Pokemon Unite:

Step 1: Download and install the latest version of the game on your phone and open it. In the main menu, you will find a shopping basket icon on the bottom right of the screen. Click on this to enter the shop.

The main menu of the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 2: As soon as you enter the shop, you will see an advertisement telling you about Inteleon's release. This is part of the Unite Battle Committee. Press the 'Enter' button.

Shopping in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 3: As you enter the United Battle Committee, you will see the list of recently released Licenses in Pokemon Unite. The first one on that list will be Inteleon. Click on it.

Select Inteleon from the list of newly released Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 4: The Inteleon license will open up on the right half of the screen with two options underneath it - "Pokemon Info" and "Obtain." If you can't decide if Inteleon is worth it, you can check out our guide on how to use it effectively. Once you have made up your mind, select "Obtain."

The Inteleon License (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 5: You will be given two options. You can either get just the creature for 575 Aeos Gems or you can get it with a skin for a discounted price. Either way, once you have made the decision, you will have to confirm your choice.

The final step to unlock Inteleon License (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you have confirmed your choice, the Inteleon license will be added to your collection of Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Unite and can be used in your games.

