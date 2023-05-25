How to get Umbreon in Pokemon Unite? 

Umbreon is the latest Eeveelution to join the exciting lineup of creatures in Pokemon Unite. The Dark-type Eeveelution introduced to the main series games in Generation II entered the MOBA title on May 25, 2023, corresponding with the start of the Eevee Festival. Umbreon's evolution arriving at this time is perfect as its usage will provide players with exclusive rewards.

The creature has been available in the game since March 25, 2023. Umbreon is known to have high defenses in the main series game and will be seen as a defender in Pokemon Unite, making it the first non-attacking Eeveelution in the game.

That being said, players will surely be excited about adding the creature to their roster. Here is a guide on how you can do that easily.

You can unlock Umbreon in Pokemon Unite using Aeos Gems or Coins

Umbreon can be unlocked like other pocket monsters in Pokemon Unite by purchasing its license. For the first week after its release, you can only purchase the license using Aeos Gems, the game's premium token currency. Notably, it must be bought with real-life currency ($20 for 1220 Aeos Gems).

After the first week, you can buy the license for Umbreon using the earnable Aeos Coins. Without any offers, the Umbreon License in Pokemon Unite costs 575 Aeos Gems.

These are the steps you must follow to unlock Umbreon in Pokemon Unite:

Step 1: Download the newest update of the game and open it. You will see the shop icon (a shopping basket) on the homepage. Click on it.

The main menu of the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 2: In the shop's main menu, you will see a button called "Enter" that will take you to the Unite Battle Committee.

Shopping in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 3: Upon entering the Unite Battle Committee, there will be a list of all the newly released Pocket Monsters on the left side of the screen. Umbreon, the latest addition, should be the first.

Select Umbreon from the list of newly released Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 4: Upon selecting the Umbreon License, a larger picture of it will appear in the empty slot on the right. Under it will be two options, "Pokemon Info" and "Obtain." You have to select the latter.

The Umbreon License (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 5: Once you have completed these steps, only one step remains: to confirm your purchase. Once you click on "Obtain," 575 Aeos Gems will be deducted from your account, and you will gain access to Umbreon.

The final step to unlock Umbreon License (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Umbreon looks like a fairly good defensive pick in Pokemon Unite. By following these steps, you can easily gain access to it in-game.

