Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Mimikyu PvP build

One of the most oppressive picks in its debut generation, Mimikyu returns to the competitive scene once again in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Though used much less than the two generations prior, the community has managed to keep Mimikyu somewhat relevant in the modern day.

Mimikyu was known for being a niche set-up sweeper when it first debuted. Its ability, Disguise, used to give it a free turn to set up, thanks to it blocking all damage. However, following various nerfs in the eighth generation, many players have shifted their focus to other sweepers that the metagame had to offer.

Nevertheless, some trainers may be drawn to using Mimikyu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With every pick comes certain circumstances in which it is best to use it and ones that trainers should avoid sending it into. Knowing the best movesets and stats also helps too.

Mimikyu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Competitive guide

Mimikyu's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mimikyu and the new creature Flutter Mane are the franchise's only Ghost and Fairy-type Pokemon. This typing, paired with Mimikyu's Disguise ability, makes it a surprisingly decent defensive option while also having some helpful utility for the current metagame.

Though originally used as a set-up sweeper, Mimikyu has fallen into the position of being a relative niche support option. According to Pikalytics, a trusted source for all things competitive Pokemon, Mimikyu is the 76th most used creature in ranked battles with a 1.38% pick rate, much lower than it has been in previous generations.

Once on offensive menace, Mimikyu is used in modern metagames to set up Trick Room. It can do it for free utilizing its Disguise ability. Though it no longer blocks all damage, Mimikyu will now take 1/8 of its max HP in damage. This free turn allows Mimikyu to set up Trick Room for its team.

For players who may be new to competitive Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Trick Room teams are some of the more niches of terrain and weather team sets. Trick Room is a move that changes the field, much like Electric Terrain or Sunny Day. However, Trick Room differs significantly as it reverses the turn order, first letting the slowest Pokemon on the field attack.

Trick Room teams pair great with the sun as many slow Fire-types like Coalossal and Torkoal get much better when they can attack first. As such, having a creature like Mimikyu that can set up Trick Room for free can be quite an asset. With this in mind, players may want to avoid spacing into Mimikyu's speed at all costs to allow it full reign in the setting.

Players should avoid investing EVs into Mimikyu's Speed stat while also trying to find one with no IVs. In exchange, players should invest EVs in Attack and Defense. Mimikyu's highest base stat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is its Special Defense, so players should not worry about increasing it further.

Finally, for Mimikyu's moves, players should give it Trick Room, Shadow Sneak, Play Rough, and Will-O-Wisp. This gives Mimikyu excellent status control and priority thanks to Shadow Sneak, allowing it to strike first even without a Speed advantage.

