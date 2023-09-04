Pokemon Unite license tier list for September 2023

With a new month comes the possibility of some serious meta changes in Pokemon Unite. Although many believe that the game is currently the least balanced it has been since the release of Mew, the development team seems adamant on keeping things the way they are, with very few patch updates or hotfixes.

Of course, this will result in many players seeing what creatures are currently in their most broken state so they can play them for free rank-ups before they get nerfed. Luckily, there are a lot of overpowered creatures in the current state of the game. Not only will having a solid grasp on September's tier list help you know who to play, but it can also let you know what Pokemon to avoid playing in ranked mode.

Pokemon Unite character tier list for September 2023

SS-Tier - Overpowered

Mewtwo as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo takes two character slots in Pokemon Unite's roster due to both forms of the character having two distinct Mega Evolutions. With both characters being essentially the same in terms of their stats and movesets, they share the same spot as being overpowered on this list, despite Mega X being slightly favored over Mega Y.

The developers have a track record of being bad at balancing Legendary Pokemon, as is clearly seen in Urshifu, Mew, Hoopa, and Zacian. Players looking to get into the game should just play Mewtwo, as even after the character is "balanced," they will likely still be overpowered.

S-Tier

Urshifu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite's S-tier is comprised of Legendary Pokemon that have been in the game for just a little longer than Mewtwo, thus giving the developers time to "balance" these picks. The other creatures in this tier are supports with some type of gimmicky playstyle that keeps them out of danger, like Lapras and Comfey.

While these characters are still far too good for the current state of the game, they are much easier to play against while still feeling incredibly powerful in their own right. Urshifu, Zacian, Lapras, Comfey, Slowbro, and Hoopa are some of the best contenders in this tier.

A-Tier

Blastoise as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite's A-Tier is comprised of the most balanced creatures in the game. Those in this tier have been in the game for quite some time already, letting the developers, giving each pick a fair and fun playstyle. Most importantly, these characters also have some decent counterplay, not leaving the opponents feeling like the match was lost during character selection.

Characters like Dodrio, Blastoise, Blissey, Clefable, and Alolan Ninetales all inhabit this tier. A-Tier characters can typically be successful in any team composition. Since these characters are balanced, they will take some time to learn before you can really start to excel at them.

B-Tier

PIkachu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The B-Tier in Pokemon Unite hosts a bevy of well-balanced characters, but they fall short compared to those in the A-Tier. While both tier's inhabitants are great in their own right, the B-Tier picks are ones that you can only get value from if you have been playing them for a while. In short, they are recommended for experienced players, but newcomers may want to avoid them.

Some characters in this tier include Pikachu, Sableye, Absol, and Buzzwole. These characters will take a while to get a hang of when you first try them out. However, they can really shake up a match if you go above and beyond and one-trick these characters until you can play them perfectly in Pokemon Unite.

C-Tier

Garchomp as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final tier of characters in Pokemon Unite are those that have fallen into obscurity. While not bad by any means, these characters are simply outclassed by other characters in the roster. Much like the B-Tier, those who have played Pokemon in this tier since their release can still dominate the field with them, but new players really should stay away from these picks if they want to win.

Charizard, Dragonite, Duraludon, and Garchomp have come to inhabit this tier following the release of overpowered characters that can do their jobs better. While a Garchomp one-trick can still make a game stressful and frustrating, players who perform exceptionally on these characters have become rarer and rarer with each update.