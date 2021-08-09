The best build for Alolan Ninetales in Pokemon Unite

Listed on Pokemon Unite as an Attacker, Alolan Ninetales can deal damage. It also brings along a few Support-style abilities to assist its team if it opts for Aurora Veil at Level 6.

Alolan Ninetales doesn't have the ideal maneuverability that players may want in a sustained damage carry, but it doesn't necessarily need it if a team is already sporting a Speedster like Zeraora or Gengar. This Pokemon won't hit like Pikachu, but it possesses similar mobility and has a stronger support capability, which can allow for it to perform well in team fights. Pokemon Unite players will have to decide whether they want to go for pure damage or utility with Alolan Ninetales, but there are builds that assist both roles.

Pokemon Unite: Alolan Ninetales builds for damage or utility

Choosing Alolan Ninetales' build can depend on what a given Unite Battle team's makeup looks like in Pokemon Unite. If a player's team is stacked with burst damage Attackers or Speedsters, then opting for a more flexible role may be preferred to just building for pure bust damage. However, if a team is presenting a more balanced approach, then building Alolan Ninetales for heavy damage is more understandable.

For a great burst damage and freeze crowd control Alolan Ninetales build, players can give this a shot on Pokemon Unite:

Ability Progression

Level 1 (Icy Wind) - Strikes enemies in an area, slowing and damaging them.

- Strikes enemies in an area, slowing and damaging them. Level 3 (Powder Snow) - Releases cold snow at the target, slowing their movement speed.

- Releases cold snow at the target, slowing their movement speed. Level 4 (Avalanche) - Forms a wall at the end of the attack's range, potentially blocking opponents. The wall will soon collapse, dealing damage to targets close to it.

- Forms a wall at the end of the attack's range, potentially blocking opponents. The wall will soon collapse, dealing damage to targets close to it. Level 6 (Blizzard) - Fires two blasts of ice, one that slows targets and one that displaces them. In the event the second blast makes contact with map terrain, it can shatter and deal AOE damage.

Held Items

Wise Glasses - Increases Special Attack damage by a percentage based on how many times the item is upgraded.

- Increases Special Attack damage by a percentage based on how many times the item is upgraded. Sp. Atk Specs - Increases Special Attack damage each time a goal is scored by the Pokemon holding this item.

- Increases Special Attack damage each time a goal is scored by the Pokemon holding this item. Shell Bell - Heals the Pokemon each time their abilities hit Pokemon either on an enemy team or in the wild.

Battle Items

Eject Button - A standard pickup in most Pokemon Unite builds, Eject Button allows players to teleport a short distance away similar to the Flash Summoner Spell in League of Legends. This is a great pick for escapability, particularly for Pokemon that have low mobility.

For Pokemon Unite players aiming to pick up some support functions and utility with Alolan Ninetales, this build may suit them better. This build utilizes the same Battle and Held items as previously stated above, but the ability progression is slightly different:

Ability Progression

Level 1 (Icy Wind)

Level 3 (Powder Snow)

Level 4 (Dazzling Gleam) - The user hits the target with a flash of light, hindering them and preventing them from acting while damaging them.

- The user hits the target with a flash of light, hindering them and preventing them from acting while damaging them. Level 6 (Aurora Veil) - Creates a barrier that buffs friendly Pokemon within. Teammates and the user will receive reduced damage, as well as increased standard attack damage and movement speed.

