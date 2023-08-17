5 underrated licenses that you should try out in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite has many licenses for players to use. Out of these, there are select Pocket Monsters that always seem to take center stage. Trainers like to stick to these creatures partly because they are popularized by professionals. As a result, other beasts that are almost on par with the widely used ones often get overlooked.

This article lists five of the most underrated Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Unite.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 often-overlooked licenses that you should pick in your future Pokemon Unite matches

1) Cramorant

Cramorant as seen in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company/Sportskeeda)

Cramorant was one of the go-to picks for most Pokemon Unite players when the game initially launched. However, it has since been dwelling in the shadows.

People are so used to using the meta-dominating licenses that they overlook how good Cramorant can be in Pokemon Unite.

Here's everything you need to know about Cramorant:

Role: Assaulter

Attack Style: Physical Attacker

Style: Ranged

Cost: 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems

Ability: Gulp Missile

Here's the in-game description of the Gulp Missile ability:

“When the Pokémon uses a move, it catches some form of prey in its mouth. Afterward, when the Pokémon receives damage, it spits the prey out as a counterattack at an opposing Pokémon. The type of prey and effect differ based on the Pokémon's HP. Arrokuda at over half HP causing damage and Pikachu at under half HP causing damage and slowing the opponent.”

Special Attack 1: Cramorant has the following Special 1s:

Whirlpool

Surf

Dive

Special Attack 2: Cramorant has the following Special 2s:

Feather Dance

Hurricane

Air Slash

Unite Move: Gatling Gulp Missile

Here's the in-game description of the Unite move, Gatling Gulp Missile:

“Creates a puddle at the user's current location. The user continually uses their mouth to grab Arrokuda from the puddle and spits them out to attack the nearest opposing Pokémon. The user cannot move or use other moves while this move is in effect.”

The move activates when Cramorant reaches Level 9.

2) Eldegoss

Eldegoss as seen in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company/Sportskeeda)

Eldegoss is one of the best Supporters in Pokemon Unite. While this creature is not as popular as other Supporters like Mr. Mime and Clefable, it is far from being a pushover.

Here's everything you need to know about Eldegoss:

Role: Supporter

Attack Style: Physical Attacker

Style: Ranged

Cost: 6,000 Aeos Coins or 345 Aeos Gems

Ability: Cotton Down

Here's the in-game description of the Cotton Down ability:

“Damages an opponent and decreases their movement speed for a short time after the Pokémon with this Ability receives a certain amount of damage. When that happens, the Pokémon also recovers HP and has its movement speed increased for a short time.”

Special Attack 1: Eldegoss has the following Special 1s:

Leafage

Pollen Puff

Leaf Tornado

Special Attack 2: Eldegoss has the following Special 2s:

Synthesis

Cotton Guard

Cotton Spore

Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash

Here's the in-game description of Cotton Cloud Crash:

“Has the user float into the air and become invincible. If used again, has the user pound the ground, attacking and shoving opposing Pokémon and restoring HP to ally Pokémon in the area of effect”

The move activates when Eldegoss reaches Level 9.

3) Buzzwole

Buzzwole (Image via The Pokemon Company/Sportskeeda)

Despite being nerfed, Buzzwole can still crush its enemies in Pokemon Unite. While this license often gets overshadowed by prominent names like Scizor, Zacian, and Mewtwo X, you should definitely try using it.

Here's everything you need to know about Buzzwole:

Role: All-Rounder

Attack Style: Physical Attacker

Style: Melee

Cost: 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems

Ability: Beast Boost

Here's the in-game description of Beast Boost:

“When this Pokémon knocks out or assists in knocking out a Pokémon from the opposing team, its movement speed and basic attack speed increase for a short time. Also, each time this Pokémon hits opposing Pokémon with basic attacks or certain moves, its muscle gauge charges.

“Conversely, when the Pokémon is not in combat, the muscle gauge depletes by 1 muscle gauge increment whenever a set amount of time passes. Up to 6 muscle gauge increments can be stored.”

Special Attack 1: Buzzwole has the following Special 1s:

Mega Punch

Lunge

Smack Down

Special Attack 2: Buzzwole has the following Special 2s:

Fell Stinger

Leech Life

Superpower

Unite Move: Ultra Swole Slam

Here's the in-game description of Ultra Swole Slam:

“Has the user fly at high speed, dealing damage to all opposing Pokémon in the area of effect. Afterward, the user targets the opposing Pokémon with the lowest percentage of HP among those hit and charges down at it from the sky, dealing damage once again to that Pokémon.”

The move activates when Buzzwole reaches Level 9.

4) Garchomp

Garchomp as seen in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company/Sportskeeda)

Garchomp is set to receive a major buff in the upcoming Pokemon Unite update (you can read about all the leaked Pokemon Unite buffs and nerfs in this article). Regardless, the creature has been a staple pick in many teams, but the number of users has declined over the past few seasons.

Garchomp deserves more love than players have been showing it, and with the upcoming buff, we hope to see a surge in its users.

Here's everything you need to know about Garchomp:

Role: All-Rounder

Attack Style: Physical Attacker

Style: Melee

Cost: 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems

Ability: Rough Skin

Here's the in-game description of Rough Skin:

“When the Pokémon is struck by a melee attack, a portion of the damage received is reflected back at the attacker”

Special Attack 1: Garchomp has the following Special 1s:

Sand Attack

Dig

Dragon Rush

Special Attack 2: Garchomp has the following Special 2s:

Bulldoze

Earthquake

Dragon Claw

Unite Move: Livid Outrage

Here's the in-game description of Livid Outrage:

“Has the user unleash a powerful chain attack while dashing forward. The final attack throes opposing Pokémon but also leaves the user unable to act for a short time.”

The move activates when Garchomp reaches Level 9.

5) Duraludon

Duraludon as seen in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company/Sportskeeda)

Duraludon is one of the most overlooked Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Unite. It has always had a low pick rate but a high win rate. As a result, you should try fitting this creature into your squad.

Here's everything you need to know about Duraludon:

Role: Attacker

Attack Style: Physical Attacker

Style: Ranged

Cost: 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems

Ability: Heavy Metal

Here's the in-game description of Heavy Metal:

“Prevents the Pokémon from being thrown or shoved once. This Ability goes on cooldown after it's triggered.”

Special Attack 1: Duraludon has the following Special 1s:

Laser Focus

Flash Cannon

Dragon Pulse

Special Attack 2: Duraludon has the following Special 2s:

Metal Claw

Dragon Tail

Stealth Rock

Unite Move: Revolving Ruin

Here's the in-game description of Revolving Ruin:

“Has the user spin, firing a beam of light at the ground in a sweeping circle around it. If this beam hits an opposing Pokémon, it deals damage to it, grants the user a shield, and increases the user's Attack for a short time. Both the shield effect and the Attack increase are strengthened the more opposing Pokémon are hit by the beam of light.

“Damage is dealt to any opposing Pokémon in the area of effect after the beam of light is fired. A burning ring is left where the beam of light touched the ground and opposing Pokémon that touch this burning ring take damage and have their movement speed decreased for a short time.”

The move activates when Duraludon reaches Level 9.