5 underrated licenses to use in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite is growing with each passing day. Not only is it scaling up in terms of the content it has to offer, but its player count is also increasing at a huge rate. This also means that a lot of players will be looking to see how all the characters stack up against one another, wanting to know which ones are worth playing competitively.

Some more experienced veterans may also be looking for more interesting characters they can play that do not get to see the spotlight very much. Thankfully, every playable character is relatively solid in the game's current state, but which ones deserve a little more appreciation among both the new players and the dedicated competitive scene?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 understated characters in Pokemon Unite

5) Garchomp

Garchomp as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Garchomp is one of the original members of the roster who has seemingly never been able to catch up with the game's notoriously heavy power creep. This may be thanks to many players believing that it can only be played in the bottom lane with a support. Few tend to consider playing Garchomp in the jungle where it gets to scale for free.

The biggest drawback to using this creature is that it needs to evolve three times in order to reach its full potential. This can be a problem in the lanes, but is barely an inconvenience in the jungle. By taking some items that boost physical attacking damage, Garchomp can still be a great carry to play in Pokemon Unite's modern state.

4) Snorlax

Snorlax as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorlax is another character that was one of the best when Pokemon Unite first came out, but has slowly sunk into obscurity due to more interesting additions later on. Nevertheless, it is still a great supporting tank that can be effective in both the top and the bottom lanes. Thanks to it not needing to evolve, it is incredible in the early-game stage as well.

On giving Snorlax some tanking and supporting items, it can become a great choice to play in ranked matches. With many players starting with it already unlocked, newbies might as well hop into a casual match to give this character a try. With tanks always being welcomed on any team in any MOBA title, Snorlax will prove to be worth the time spent learning.

3) Sableye

Sableye as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sableye provides a new and unique form of gameplay that no other character has come close to replicating in Pokemon Unite. It is a support that specializes in roaming to assist allies secure takedowns. The trickiness of this monster makes it very fun to learn and get good with. Though not seen in the meta often, Sableye can be a worthwhile pocket choice to play every few games or so.

Like all characters that have front-loaded burst damage, it gets countered hard by tanks with crowd control. Knowing this, most players should be able to grasp where they should and should not go. The only downside of using Sableye is that its invisibility gimmick in Pokemon Unite will take some time to learn.

2) Zeraora

Zeraora as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zeraora was Pokemon Unite's original overpowered Mythical Pokemon, a trend that seems to follow the game whenever a new one comes out. It is incredibly fast and powerful, even now. One of the most powerful junglers players can choose, Zeraora is a great place to start for those wanting to invest themselves in playing the center jungle area.

Being a front-loaded burst damage-dealer, tanks can still prove to be quite the problem. However, since Zeraora does not need to evolve, there is no real power spike it needs before being effective.

1) Buzzwole

Buzzwole as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Buzzwole is a great choice for players who want to learn the top lane, thanks to the character's amazing fighting potential. Being an alien mosquito, one could figure that their gameplay revolves around being in the frontlines, dishing out as much damage as possible to keep its health as topped off as possible.

Since Pokemon Unite's current state is leaning more towards burst damage and poke, many may not see much value in playing an all-in brawler like Buzzwole. Those who have played with it will know that it can be a very satisfying character to get good with, thanks to how well it can control a skirmish.