Pokemon Unite Sableye guide: Best items, moveset, builds & more

With the latest patch to Pokemon UNITE, the long-awaited Sableye has finally arrived in the game.

Sableye has been a highly anticipated addition since it was leaked. This is largely due to the unique form of gameplay offered by its passive ability, Prankster. With the ability to appear invisible to distant foes, it has tons of playmaking potential.

Sableye's Prankster provides an extra layer of complex gameplay that is entirely unique to it. With this in mind, a lot of players may be attracted to this new Pokemon. However, they may quickly find themselves overwhelmed or frustrated by its complex mechanic.

With a bit of time and practice, Sableye can be a great addition to any player's catalog of safe picks in Pokemon UNITE. Like with every other creature in the game, there are builds and movesets that work great for certain Sableye playstyles and general scenarios. So what can players use with this new creature to maximize its strengths?

Sableye in Pokemon UNITE: Tips, tricks, and loadouts

Sableye as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Sableye is listed as a support in Pokemon UNITE, it does little in terms of buffing or healing its teammates. Nevertheless, its stealth allows it to sneak into enemy backlines to pick off squishy or weakened targets.

For experienced players of the MOBA genre, Sableye's gimmick is extremely similar to that of Evelynn from League of Legends. When the creature is out of combat, and an enemy is not within the ring around them, it will appear invisible to enemies. This is its only form of mobility, so players need to play around with this passive trait.

With a bit of background regarding Pokemon UNITE's newest addition, we can now look into optimal movesets and item loadouts.

Any held items that will increase physical attacking power work well with Sableye, but the Attack Weight will work best. The Float Stone also pairs great with the creature's stealth as it increases movement speed.

The final item to pick for Sableye differs depending on the player. The EXP Share is great for keeping up on levels and making the creature bulkier. The Muscle Band will give Sableye a little more of an impact in skirmishes in case the duel starts to drag on. Ultimately, however, it is up to preference.

Using an X Speed or an Eject Button can further help Sableye in terms of movement. The X Speed will grant the creature a large burst of movement speed, but the Eject Button will grant a short teleport in a target direction. Most players prefer the Eject Button as it will always come in handy for both escaping fights and starting them.

Finally, Sableye excels at ambushing unsuspecting lanes. For this reason, playing it in the center area with a passive playstyle will help secure the early game and gradually apply pressure across the map in the mid-game.

A moveset of Feint Attack for laying traps and Shadow Sneak for in-fight positioning works best.

